Q&A: Is there a vaccine for Dublin’s anti-social behaviour virus?

Members of the garda public order unit on patrol in Portobello as people socialise outside during the pandemic. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gangs of teenagers have been causing havoc in some areas of Dublin

An increase in anti-social behaviour is clearly one of Covid-19’s most unfortunate side effects. But what’s the best way to tackle growing levels of thuggery in Dublin?

Why are some local politicians claiming the city needs a dedicated new garda unit?

With regular social outlets closed off to them, gangs of youths have not only started taking over public spaces but in some cases filming their own rowdy antics. While public order offences officially went up by 6pc in 2020, anecdotal evidence suggests the issue is getting even worse.

“We shouldn’t have to put up with this,” says Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste, who chairs Dublin’s Joint Policing Committee and thinks a new garda unit is “urgently” required. “The pandemic has re-established the importance of our local environment… these places must be safe for communities to continue to enjoy.”

What sort of behaviour are we talking about?

In legal terms, anti-social behaviour can include relatively harmless activity such as a neighbour playing their music too loud. During Covid-19, however, a particular type has become highly visible – groups of teenage boys (often on bikes, sometimes drunk) shouting abuse, vandalising property and attacking passers-by.

Which parts of the city are worst affected?

In recent weeks, a series of incidents has focused attention on the Howth-Malahide area. Two in particular were caught on camera. Earlier this month in Malahide village, a family was forced to leave its car when a youth jumped on the roof. He was apparently trying to escape from a pursuing mob, who dragged him down and then beat him up.

Even more disturbingly, last month a girl was knocked underneath a train at Howth Junction Dart station after a youth pushed his bike toward her. Only the quick thinking of a security guard who pulled her up prevented a terrible tragedy from taking place.

So what might once have been called youthful high spirits is now developing into criminality?

Yes. To take just one example, aggravated bicycle thefts (ie involving physical threats or actual assaults) increased by 65pc last year. Couriers feel particularly vulnerable and some have started using social media to identify Dublin’s ‘no-go zones’.

According to data from a recent legal project, delivery riders (many from Brazil) were the victims in a quarter of all violent crimes here over a two-week period last February.

“We are never attacked by one person, it is always a group that gathers together to create traps to catch us,” read one Deliveroo worker’s testimony. “Our job is dangerous,” said another. “Every group of three or more young people I see on the street induces stress and fear in me.”

Isn’t public transport an obvious target for thuggery too?

That’s been true for many years, although again there is evidence of Covid making the authorities’ job even harder. On Irish Rail services alone, more than 500 anti-social behaviour incidents were recorded between January and September last year. They included a stabbing, sexual activity, staff members being punched and a man who vomited before shouting out, “I have the virus!”

As a result, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is calling for a transport police unit. “The problem is, these lads have no fear at all,” NBRU executive Sean Yeates has said. “They see private security and know these guys have no power of arrest… so they think they can do what they like.”

Wasn’t Dublin already given a special garda task force at the outset of Covid-19?

Yes, it was established in Mach 2020 and contained 120 officers who patrolled flashpoints around the city. However, this unit was wound down last August when it looked like things might be getting back to normal.

An Garda Síochána says there are still two ongoing Dublin operations “specifically focused on addressing anti-social behaviour”, Operation Spire in the north inner city and Operation Pier in the south.

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is among the many councillors who feel less than satisfied. “We need more policing,” Chu has declared. “[The gardaí] know this themselves, but there is a question of resources. They don’t have enough for the whole city.”

What about tackling anti-social behaviour at its root causes?

Two new initiatives are designed to do just that, one national and one local. Last month, the Government launched its Youth Justice Strategy 2021-27, which puts a strong emphasis on early intervention.

“We will adopt a ‘never give up’ approach of engaging with those who are hardest for services to reach,” said the then Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council is developing a strategy to root out problem tenants from social housing complexes. It categorises anti-social behaviour into three categories, from low-level stuff such as dog fouling up to racism and drug dealing.

Offenders will receive “tenancy warnings” and eviction proceedings can begin if they don’t mend their ways within 12 months.

Are there no more immediate solutions?

Various suggestions have been made. They include extra use of Asbos (anti-social behaviour orders, which restrict troublemakers from hanging around certain places) and restorative justice (which organises meetings between offenders and victims).

Joan Hopkins, a Social Democrats councillor for Howth and Malahide, says Ireland should copy the Iceland model by imposing a 10pm curfew on teenagers and raising the drinking age from 18 to 20.

“The fact that this most recent incident [a street brawl] happened right outside Malahide Garda Station,” Hopkins argued last week, “would really kind of frighten you a little bit.”

Finally, doesn’t the improvement in our Covid-19 situation mean this problem should soon get better too?

That’s the optimistic view. A less reassuring one is that the pandemic only accelerated a social trend which was happening anyway. “We can’t police our way out of this,” the Dublin City University criminologist Trina O’Connor warned last Tuesday.

“The underlying causes are deprived communities, poverty, inter-generational addiction. “We won’t have peace on our streets until we have peace in our homes.”



The end of Covid-19 is finally in sight – but anti-social behaviour may be a virus for which there is no totally effective vaccine.