Q&A: Is the fight for Moore Street’s future nearing its endgame?

A protest is planned against the proposed €500m redevelopment of the area amid fears it will ruin its historic character and jeopardise stallholders. But will it make any difference?

So what is Saturday afternoon’s rally in Moore Street all about?

The clue is in the title – ‘Save Moore Street’. It’s long been clear that something must be done to halt the decline of a Dublin landmark famous for its colourful street traders and links with the 1916 Rising. Last week, Dublin City Council (DCC) approved the first planning applications for an ambitious €500m revamp of the area by UK developers Hammerson.

This, however, has outraged members of the Moore Street Preservation Trust (MSPT), who believe more shops, apartments and office space will destroy its historic character. They are calling on Dubliners to show their support by assembling for a demonstration there at 3pm on Saturday.

“This is another significant blow to the unique heritage of Dublin, which is increasingly under attack by developers,” says James Connolly Heron, a great-grandson of the Rising leader James Connolly. “It will not stand unchallenged.”

What makes Moore Street so historically important?

For generations of Dubliners (and fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys), Moore Street is best known as a place to buy fruit and vegetables from open-air stalls. In Easter 1916, however, it was where Connolly, Patrick Pearse and others took refuge after British troops burned them out of the General Post Office. They agonised there overnight before deciding to surrender before any more civilians were killed.

Moore Street was also the venue for one of Easter 1916’s most poignant episodes. The O’Rahilly, another rebel leader, was mortally wounded there and bled to death in a doorway. “Tons and tons of love, dearie, to you and the boys,” he wrote in a letter to his wife. “It was a good fight anyhow.”

For these reasons, many Irish republicans regard Moore Street and the surrounding district as sacred territory.

So what do Hammerson’s plans involve?

Essentially, the company wants to overhaul a 5.5-acre site running from O’Connell Street up to Parnell Street, taking in Moore Street and parts of Henry Street along the way.

This would include 8,000 sqm of shops, restaurants and cafes, 44,000 sqm of office space, 210 hotel rooms and 94 apartments. There would also be two new civic squares and an underground station for the MetroLink rail line.

Hammerson insists Moore Street’s 1916 connection will be “retained and celebrated”, with a commemorative archway and an Easter Rising “historical trail” for people to walk. Fans of Hammerson’s plan include the prominent men’s outfitter and local business owner Louis Copeland.

“These areas are currently almost a no-go zone after dark,” Copeland wrote in a submission to DCC. “[Hammerson’s] tastefully designed proposals will put Dublin 1 back on the map.”

The MSPT may not like Hammerson’s vision, but do they have an alternative?

Yes. Unveiled last October, it’s all about creating a “cultural quarter” with a heavy emphasis on the 1916 story. There would be much less demolition, but new museums, galleries, street art and a public courtyard.

“Our plan would preserve original buildings,” says the former Sinn Féin Lord Mayor and MSPT secretary Mícheál Mac Donncha, “and sensitively develop them.”

Could this become a party political issue?

The Government would certainly like to avoid that. It owns the terraced buildings at 14-17 Moore Street where Pearse and Connolly spent their last night and is already committed to building a ‘Commemorative Centre’ there at a cost of €16.25m.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, however, can hardly claim to be neutral on the bigger question – because he’s already praised Hammerson’s plan and said it will “enhance the status of O’Connell Street”. Sinn Féin, meanwhile, is naturally using the issue to rally its republican base.

“These are the streets and laneways where the Republic was fought for,” party president Mary Lou McDonald has said. “This wrecking of our history and heritage cannot be allowed to happen… Moore Street belongs to the people of Ireland, not a commercial developer intent on tearing it down for profit.”

Where do the Moore Street traders fit into all this?

They would love to know. As advisory groups set up by the Government and DCC recently warned, Moore Street’s traders have serious problems even without this planning row. The number of stalls has dwindled from around 70 in the 1960s to 17 today, partly due to a lack of basic facilities such as lighting and toilets. Moore Street has also become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

“Groups of people are congregating every day, drinking, drug dealing, urinating on vacant stalls, defecating in between stalls,” says Tom Holbrook, whose wife Marie’s family have been selling there for four generations.

Last November, DCC announced that it was looking for a commercial operator to run and manage the area. “I hope that the successful tenderer will bring a new energy to Moore Street,” said Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, “and make it a must-visit location in the north inner city.”

The verdict from stall-holder Caroline Albright was less optimistic: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Won’t the traders’ lives become even more difficult if Moore Street becomes a building site?

This is their most immediate fear. According to Hammerson’s own timetable, construction would begin next year and continue until 2030. The company has reportedly offered stall-holders €77 a week to keep going over those seven years.

Even the Government’s advisory group, however, warned that this might not be practical and suggested a one-off compensation payment for traders to shut up shop instead.

“Would you buy fruit and veg off me that were covered in dust and contaminants, diesel, fumes, gas and so on?” Tom Holbrook asks.

Finally, can tomorrow’s rally make any difference?

The MSPT has one fundamental problem – it doesn’t actually own any of the site. Hammerson, on the other hand, already has possession of an estimated 61 retail units there. That’s given the UK company a big head start, even though some aspects of its plan still need to get planning permission.

The MSPT is calling on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to put a preservation order on Moore Street and “the surrounding battlefield”.

A big turnout tomorrow might boost their campaign, but it’s a long shot at best. Just like the rebels in Easter 1916, the demonstrators are apparently on the brink of defeat – even if they insist that this time there will be no surrender.