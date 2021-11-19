Q&A: Is our prison system too soft, too harsh – or a bit of both?

A video from inside Mountjoy Prison showed up to five prisoners dancing around a cell to music

Video footage of Mountjoy inmates partying in their cells has reignited the debate around prison conditions – but the treatment of prisoners with mental health issues is also a cause for concern.

So why is the Irish prison system coming under attack on two fronts this week?

Because of new evidence that suggests our jails are too soft on some prisoners, too harsh on others. Last weekend, video footage emerged of five criminals at Mountjoy Prison holding what looked like a party, singing along to the pop hit Sorry by Joel Corry while looking anything but apologetic.

The next day, a report from the Mental Health Commission found that inmates with psychiatric problems are receiving “inhuman and degrading treatment”. So while Irish prisons are often accused of being either dangerously brutal or like holiday camps, the truth may well be a bit of both.

Why has the Mountjoy video caused such outrage?

Partly due to its connections with the Kinahan-Hutch feud. One of the party animals is reportedly a man from Dublin’s north inner city with links to Derek Coakley Hutch, who was shot dead outside Wheatfield Prison in 2018.

Earlier this month, other leaked phone footage from Mountjoy showed a notorious Kinahan cartel gunman joking about shooting people.

“What way did you do him?” Trevor Byrne asks a Limerick criminal in the clip. “With the big one, like this,” his friend replies, before mimicking the sound of a machine gun.

“It’s embarrassing,” the former governor of Mountjoy Prison John Lonergan said on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live last Monday. “It brings the prison system into disrepute [and] it’s particularly hurtful to the victims of crime.”

At the other end of the scale, what did the Mental Health Commission report tell us?

Basically, that prison is often used as a dumping ground for people who need urgent psychiatric help instead. Around 3pc of all inmates fall into that category, making them easy targets for others who bully, exploit or force them to take illicit drugs.

During one visit to Cloverhill Prison, the report’s author Dr Susan Finnerty saw some cells occupied by three mentally ill men. One was lying on a mattress on the floor, refusing food, drink and medication as he waited for a bed in the Central Mental Hospital.

At the Dóchas Centre women’s prison, meanwhile, Dr Finnerty found two inmates who “had difficulty in articulating their needs due to the severity of their illness”.

How many prisoners does Ireland have and what sort of people are they?

The country currently has around 3,850 people in custody (96pc men), which is close to the European norm. Over half of them left school before they were 15, more than 70pc are unemployed and just under a third live in Dublin. Each one, meanwhile, costs the State an average of €80,445 a year to accommodate.

What’s the evidence that any of them are getting an easy ride?

It’s largely anecdotal, but every now and again a story emerges that gets the public’s blood boiling.

In 2015, for example, it was revealed that one of the country’s most reviled murderers, Graham Dwyer (sentenced to life for killing the vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara), had been given his own personal shower and a laptop to study for a degree. He was also allowed visits from a new girlfriend, who proudly displayed her love bite afterwards.

“The really violent ones are getting special privileges, it’s as simple as that,” claimed Gabriel Keaveney, assistant general secretary of the Prison Officers’ Association in 2016. “Whether it is an expensive garden, a fish tank, extra trips to the tuck shop or extra slices of their favourite cheese – they get it.”

What’s the other side of the argument?

Liberal campaigners such as the Irish Penal Reform Trust say those colourful examples are totally unrepresentative of most prisoners’ lives.

In fact, they point out that Ireland has been condemned by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and the United Nations Human Rights Committee over the conditions in some of our jails.

Complaints include overcrowding, a lack of independent monitoring, 43pc of inmates being forced to use a toilet in someone else’s presence and the fact that a few must still “slop out” every morning – although this humiliating practice has declined from 20pc in 2012 to 1pc today.

How has Covid-19 changed life in Irish prisons?

Like the country as a whole, it’s been a constantly changing situation. The Irish Prison Service (IPS) is currently battling an outbreak of 59 cases across Mountjoy, Cloverhill and Portlaoise, where the first Covid-related death took place last Monday.

While prison visits have been mostly replaced by video calls, drug dealers are still finding ways to get their product in. Last month saw one of the biggest seizures ever, with cocaine, heroin and tablets worth €130,000 found stashed behind a sink in Mountjoy.

Until this week, however, the IPS had been widely praised for keeping our jails mostly Covid-free.

Around 400 prisoners were given early release to free up space, while the authorities spent almost €100,000 on television subscription services such as Netflix and Sky Sports so that inmates would not go mad with boredom.

Management get to choose the programmes and we can assume that shows such as Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons are not on their favourites list.

But why should criminals get to enjoy entertainment services that many law-abiding citizens can’t afford?

This goes to the heart of the debate. Honest people naturally resent their taxes being used to fund what look like luxuries for wrongdoers, but the IPS insists that it’s money well spent if a peaceful jail is the result.

“Access to televisions, radios and newspapers are important sources to keep prisoners connected with society their communities, especially during the current pandemic,” an IPS spokeswoman said last May.

“It is important to note that following the introduction of TVs, the incidents of self-harm and suicide dramatically dropped.”

Finally, can all sides at least agree that the Irish prison system has plenty of room for improvement?

Yes, and one issue clearly shows why. Ireland has an extremely high reoffenders rate by international standards, with the most recent CSO figures showing 55pc of prisoners commit another crime within three years of being released. For those under 21, it’s an even more worrying 79pc.

So whether Irish jails are too tough or too cushy, they’re certainly failing at one of their most important jobs – convincing criminals that it’s better to go straight.