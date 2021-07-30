Q&A: Is it time for a cull of the aerial army of Dublin seagulls?

So why are many Dubliners reluctantly waking up to the sound of screeching and squawking these days?

Because over the last few summers, seagulls have become an increasingly visible – and audible – presence in our capital.

The pest control company Rentokil recently reported a 50pc jump in call-outs regarding nuisance birds this year, suggesting that Covid-19 has reduced their food supply and made them even more aggressive.

“Seagulls. You don’t like them, I don’t like them,” the appropriately named Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon tweeted last week. “Has anyone seen something that councils can actually do to reduce their presence or peskiness?”

In response, his party colleague Brian Leddin TD posted an image from the sitcom Father Ted which showed Pat Shortt’s character killing crows with a shotgun.

Some commenters failed to see the funny side, including Father Ted star Pauline McLynn, who called Leddin’s tweet “disgraceful” – suggesting that at least some people think a more sophisticated solution is required.

What sort of birds are we talking about?

Strictly speaking, “seagulls” is an umbrella term for a few different species. The ones causing most trouble are herring gulls, easily recognisable from their white/grey feathers and sharp yellow beaks.

In this case, the insult “bird brain” is completely wrong since they are quite intelligent creatures and extremely resourceful when it comes to feeding themselves.

How many herring gulls does Dublin have?

Believe it or not, far fewer than we used to. Until recently they were on BirdLife International’s red list for species in grave danger, with estimates suggesting the population had declined by around 90pc over 30 years.

They have now been moved to the amber list thanks to a small uptick, but the Irish Council Against Blood Sports still insists these birds need “protection, not persecution”.

If that’s the case, why do herring gulls seem to almost outnumber people at times?

Because a general breakdown of Ireland’s marine ecosystem is driving them further inland. Traditionally, Dublin’s herring gulls spent most of their time on offshore locations such as Lambay Island.

Now it seems that these places have become overrun with day trippers, as well as non-native predators including rats and mink. Meanwhile, overfishing and plastic pollution in the Irish Sea are taking away gulls’ usual food sources.

As a result, more and more are moving into the city during their breeding season of April to September – usually taking up residence on the rooftops of tall buildings.

Why are they considered such a problem?

For a few reasons. As previously mentioned, herring gulls can make a terrible racket when they are protecting their young or those chicks are calling for breakfast.

They are not fussy about where they do their business either, which is a health hazard since bird poo contains 10 times more bacteria than the human variety.

Above all, many Dubliners find gulls a pain because they are technically “kleptoparasites” – in other words, they steal other animals’ food.

Every summer now, there are reports of them snatching chips or sandwiches from unwitting humans around the city. Last year, one gull was filmed actually marching into a Londis store on Grafton Street and stealing a packet of crisps.

According to the shopkeeper, he was a repeat offender and this was his third such incident that day.

So why don’t the authorities tell gulls, “This town ain’t big enough for both of us,” and start a cull?

Because love them or loathe them, gulls are protected wildlife. Ireland is bound by the EU’s Bird Directive, which makes it illegal to kill or even injure one.

There can be exceptions to this rule if you secure a licence from the Department of Heritage. In recent years, the Abbey Theatre, the Guinness St James’s Gate Brewery and the town of Balbriggan have won derogation orders that allowed them to take nests off their properties for public health reasons.

Getting EU permission for a mass cull, however, would be a huge legal challenge and Dublin City Council is not even considering it – even though some companies have offered their services.

“We have the shotguns, we have the air rifles, we are ready to do our jobs,” a spokesman for Dublin Falconry, which carries out pest control work, has declared. “We just need permission from the Government to go and get started.”

How would the general public feel?

Opinion seems to be split. According to one online poll in 2015, 54pc support a cull of seagulls, Some 38pc are opposed and the rest are undecided.

That’s broadly in line with similar surveys in the UK, where former prime minister David Cameron once called for “a big conversation” about the issue. British gulls are apparently even more vicious than Irish ones, with reports of them pecking dogs and tortoises to death.

Even so, some avian experts think there is too much hysteria about such stories and we are not going to see a real-life version of Alfred Hitchcock’s horror film The Birds any time soon.

“Gulls are not going to attack you,” Eric ‘The Birdman’ Dempsey, from the educational company Birds Ireland, has said. “They’re not going to kill you. They’re not going to swallow your baby whole.”

Finally, if a cull of gulls is unlikely, then how can Dubliners learn to live with them?

There are several things we can do. Gulls appear to hate eye contact, so staring at one will usually make it choose to go away.

A better waste collection service would help, reducing the visibility of plastic rubbish bags that gulls love tearing open.

Never give a gull scraps or throw wrappers on the ground, since that will only make them associate humans with food.

Ultimately, however, the only long-term solution is to tackle this issue’s root causes – and make Dublin Bay’s islands safe breeding grounds for birds again.

“Gulls themselves are not a problem,” insists the also appropriately named Niall Hatch, a spokesman for the conservation group BirdWatch Ireland.

“They are a symptom of a problem. We would be fools as humans not to see that and take steps to restore the ecosystem, because birds and creatures are suffering.”

