Q&A: Has the pandemic left Dublin caught in a rat trap? 

The pandemic has seen some parts of the city being overrun by rats

Politicians are urging ‘emergency action’ over the city’s booming rodent population and claim it wouldn’t have been allowed to get out of hand if infestations were affecting the leafier areas of the capital.

So why could Dublin do with a 21st century version of the Pied Piper of Hamelin?

Because some parts of our capital city are becoming overrun by the furry creatures. Last Monday, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews and his party colleague councillor Daniel Céitinn started an online petition calling on Dublin City Council (DCC) to take “emergency action” over its exploding rat population.

According to Andrews, this isn’t just a public health matter – it’s also a class issue since inner city flats are among the areas worst affected.

“DCC has neglected the residents and tenants of the housing that it owns,” he says. “[A rat infestation] wouldn’t happen if it was down in Sandymount or Rathgar in a private apartment.”

Just how bad has the problem become?

Last year, the city’s HSE pest control services received 5,831 requests – a 25pc increase over 2019. Dublin is very much Ireland’s rat capital, with 28pc of calls to the company Rentokil coming from here and Cork way behind in second place (10pc).

There used to be significantly more cases on the northside, but these days it’s closer to a 50-50 split. Flat complexes on Bishop Street, York Street and Oliver Bond Street are all currently suffering from serious outbreaks, allegedly because DCC is not maintaining the bins, sewers or garden areas properly.

“[Rats are] in the pipes now, what if my child is drinking the same water?” one Bishop Street resident said on Newstalk radio this week. “We’re not living like this any more… if we’ve to storm the Corporation, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Sinn Féin councillor Críona Ní Dhálaigh, meanwhile, has said that some of the creatures spotted around Oliver Bond Street are “big enough to put a saddle on”.

Surely rats aren’t snobs when it comes to choosing their hangouts?

No, in fact they sometimes visit the highest in the land too. Several incidents have taken place at Leinster House recently, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin once calling attention to an intruder in the Dáil bar.

Burrow holes, stolen chocolate bars and droppings in the ladies’ toilets have also been reported – costing taxpayers more than €100,000 in Oireachtas pest control bills since 2019.

What’s making these rats so much more visible?

Clearly, Covid-19 is a major factor. Under normal circumstances, rats would get much of their food from bins outside cafes and restaurants in the city centre. With those venues mostly closed for the past 18 months, they’ve been making a beeline for houses and apartment blocks instead.

Stuck at home, many of us are generating more domestic waste and creating overflowing bins – which is like ringing the dinner bell for vermin. However, this doesn’t mean rats will disappear when the pandemic finally ends.

Experts warn that climate change is also having an effect, making winters milder and extending the animals’ breeding season to all year round. Female rats can produce six to 12 babies in a single litter – and warmer weather means more of them will survive too.

Can’t we all just protect our own properties with rat poison?

Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. In 2018 the EU introduced new rules for the use of rodenticides (rat poison), designed to protect pets and innocent wildlife.

The upshot is that even professional rat-catchers can only put down these products after rodents have been found, not as a preventative measure. According to the National Pest Technicians Association, this makes their job a lot more difficult.

“[Rats] are so small and quiet, usually you don’t realise they are there immediately,” spokesman Chris Izart has said. “By that time, there is far more than one. There is probably a nest and that is what causes us all the problems.”

Why are so people so scared of rats anyway?

Fundamentally, because they spread disease. Ever since the Black Death plague, which killed up to 200 million people in the 14th century, it has been understood that they are a natural carrier for fleas and other parasites.

Two years ago, for example, the HSE advised people not to swim in the Royal Canal after an outbreak of leptospirosis (Weil’s disease) – an infection caused by rat urine which can lead to fever, muscle aches and (in rare cases such as the British Olympic gold medal-winning rower Andy Holmes) even death.

Aren’t rats also sometimes seen as symbols of evil?

Yes. Rats’ front teeth never stop growing, which means they are constantly looking for something to gnaw. If nothing else is to hand, they will even eat their own young.

As the phrase “like a rat up a drainpipe” suggests, they can also climb vertical surfaces and squeeze into extremely small spaces. All this has given rats a reputation for being uniquely greedy, vicious and sneaky.

In George Orwell’s classic novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, they are literally “the worst thing in the world”. Fans of the RTÉ drama Love/Hate, meanwhile, will recall that any criminal gang member identified as “a rat” is unlikely to be around too much longer.

Don’t the poor things have anyone to stick up for them?

The rat fan club is small, but it does exist. Some people even keep them as pets and you can contact the DSPCA if you’re interested in adopting one.

“Rats are complex, unique, social individuals with the capacity to experience a wide range of emotions,” John Carmody from the Animal Rights Action Network has argued. “There should be no reason to fear or kill these creatures.”

Finally, should Dublin’s rats be worried about this new petition or is it just political posturing?

That remains to be seen. As of yesterday, Chris Andrews and Daniel Céitinn’s initiative had attracted fewer than 200 signatures. However, they are planning a door-to-door campaign to boost support and also a protest at the next councillors’ meeting in September.

“I was an Irish rat,” says a character in William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, a reference to the legend that ancient bards here could kill rodents by reciting poetry. Dublin City Council is going to have to come up with something a bit more sophisticated.

