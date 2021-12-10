Q&A: Flooding in Dublin – will the capital be able to stay afloat?

A man takes photos as waves crash over the wall on Clontarf promenade during Storm Barra this week. Pic: Gerry Mooney

With incident s of flooding on the rise across the city since 2000, campaigners warn that chunks of Dublin’s coastline could disappear underwater in less than 30 years’ time if we don’t act now.

So why is there growing concern over Dublin’s ability to cope with flooding?

Because scenes of waterlogged roads, shops and houses are becoming increasingly common in the capital. While Dublin largely escaped the worst effects of Storm Barra this week, there were flooding incidents in Irishtown, Booterstown, Donnybrook and Phibsboro.

Sandbags along the Clontarf promenade, meanwhile, could not prevent waves from submerging parts of St Anne’s Park. With the number of floods here steadily rising since 2000, climate change campaigners say the worst is yet to come – and some even warn that chunks of Dublin’s coastline could disappear underwater in less than 30 years’ time.

What makes Dublin so vulnerable on this front?

As the city’s original Irish name suggests (‘Dubh linn’ means ‘black pool’), Dublin is quite a watery place. Much of it has actually been reclaimed from the sea, particularly around the northern estuaries of Rogerstown, Malahide and Baldoyle.

We have 52km of coastline, three major rivers and around 750 millimetres of rain in a typical year (less than the west, but they have more green areas to soak it up). For most of Dublin’s history, the city only experienced serious floods during freak events such as Hurricane Charley in 1986.

Thanks to global warming, however, there is widespread fear that freakish could become the new norm. In 2011, Ireland’s first national flood-risk assessment report commissioned by the Office of Public Works found that Dublin is six times more prone to water overflows than any other part of the country.

What’s the evidence that this situation is getting worse?

It’s simple – since 2000, the sea level in Dublin Bay has risen by 6-7mm every year. That’s almost twice the global average of 3-4mm. In basic science, hotter weather melts glaciers, causes water to expand and makes waves higher because they start forming at a deeper level.

As a result, Dublin City Council has estimated that 20,000 buildings here can be classified as “at risk from flooding” and another 10,000 are headed in the same direction. A Climate Action Plan published by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in 2019 said it was “almost certain” we will have more floods in the coming years.

What’s the worst-case scenario?

It was recently all laid out in a map by Climate Central, a US-based non-profit organisation that has created a sea level tracker using estimates from peer-reviewed science journals. Under this model, a two-degree rise in global temperatures could have devastating consequences for Dublin coastal areas.

Howth would become an island, the docklands would extend to Trinity College and the Aviva Stadium would be more suitable for water polo than rugby or soccer.

Doesn’t that sound more like something from a disaster movie than a realistic prospect?

Climate Central’s projections are certainly dramatic and they do not factor in sea protection measures, so there is no reason to panic just yet. However, you don’t need an actual tsunami to wreck cities or even kill people.

Last July, at least 242 died in severe floods from river basins around Europe. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Dublin at the time.

“These are horrible events,” she said. “Science tells us that with climate change, we see more and more extreme weather phenomena that last longer. It really shows the urgency to act.”

So what sort of actions can we take?

Quite a lot. Last Wednesday’s annual review from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) made for grim reading overall, claiming there is “a significant gap” between the Government’s environmental promises and its actual delivery.

On the specific issue of Flood Risk Management, however, it awarded a “good progress” mark. Protections have been built on the Rivers Liffey, Tolka and Dodder. Defence schemes are planned for the particularly exposed areas of Clontarf and Sandymount.

Dublin City Council is encouraging people to use water butts for collecting rain and choose permeable paving instead of concrete in driveways. As the CCAC warns, however, all these measures will be in vain if we don’t get the big picture right.

“They are a sticking plaster,” DCC’s flood division senior engineer Gerry O’Connell told The Irish Times last month, “unless something radical is done to combat climate change.”

That is obviously not just Ireland’s responsibility, so where does the world’s fight to save our burning planet stand now?

After last month’s much-hyped COP26 summit in Glasgow, the general mood is sombre. Although the United Nations conference produced a Climate Pact signed by 197 countries, this was severely weakened by India and China demanding last-minute concessions on coal power and fossil fuel subsidies.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan admitted that the changes were “gut-wrenching”, but said hopes of restricting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees are “still alive”.

Former president Mary Robinson was less hopeful, claiming the deal is “nowhere near enough to avoid climate disaster”. The teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg issued an even more damning verdict: “Blah, blah, blah.”

Finally, do Dubliners accept radical measures will be needed if we’re to keep our heads above water?

Like all climate change issues, some do and some don’t. The long-running dispute over building a flood defence wall at Clontarf is a good example. Planning permission for this was secured in 2008, but many locals were unhappy because it would interfere with their view of Bull Island.

Ten years later, councillors voted to reduce the partially built wall’s height from 425cm to 395m – which was described by Green Party councillor (now MEP) Ciaran Cuffe as “absolutely crazy”.

Further delays mean that a revised plan won’t be sent to An Bord Pleanála until 2023 and the finished wall will appear in 2027 at the earliest. In the meantime, Clontarf seafront is lined with yellow sandbags.

“Thank God we’re surrounded by water,” runs a line from Dominic Behan’s famous folk song The Sea Around Us. One day, Dubliners may have reason to feel very differently.