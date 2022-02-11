Q&A: Dublin James Joyce Airport – will renaming idea take off?

James Joyce left Dublin aged just 22, claiming he was 'sick' of the place

Arrivals at Dublin Airport, where some have called for a name change to mark the centenary of James Joyce's Ulysses

Fans believe a new name for Dublin Airport would be a fitting way to honour Joyce on the 100th anniversary of Ulysses, but sceptics point out the capital is not short of tributes to the author.

So why are some James Joyce fans hopeful that Dublin will pay him a major honour on the 100th anniversary of his classic novel Ulysses?

Because there seems to be popular support for the idea of renaming Dublin Airport after him. A recent online poll found that 56pc of people like the suggestion.

“We need to do something significant to commemorate Joyce,” Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan argued in Dáil Éireann last week. “You go to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, you go to John F Kennedy Airport in New York… [a] James Joyce International Airport would give a real indication of the appreciation and value we place on a literary figure.”

Why would this be such a big deal?

Because airport names can tell you quite a lot about a city’s self-image. They are “statements of national pride”, according to Mike Curtis, CEO of the agency Start Creative which has helped aviation authorities around the world to rebrand themselves.

“The name has great impact on the community it serves [and] an airport is the first and last experience a traveller has,” he points out. “[Their] role is not to be underestimated in terms of perception of a place.”

Why should Dubliners want to make Joyce such a figurehead?

As his admirers see it, this would be a sort of apology for Ireland treating him so badly during his lifetime. Joyce left Dublin at the age of 22 because he could not make a living here, saying he was “sick, sick, sick” of the place. For him, it was “the city of failure, of rancour and of unhappiness… I long to be out of it.”

Although Ulysses was never technically banned here, that’s only because his publishers didn’t even bother trying to get it past the Censorship Board. The British government sent a representative to his funeral in Zurich in 1941 – Ireland refused.

Despite all this, Joyce’s work has made his name synonymous with Dublin all over the world. He once claimed that if the city were destroyed, Ulysses could be used to rebuild it “brick by brick”. “When I die,” he said, “Dublin will be written in my heart.”

What’s the case against a James Joyce Airport?

Sceptics point out that Dublin is pretty well stocked with tributes to the literary genius already. We have a James Joyce Bridge, a James Joyce Library, a James Joyce Centre, a James Joyce Tower and the Museum of Literature Ireland (Moli) so called as a nod to his creation Molly Bloom.

There’s also the Bloomsday Festival, which attracts 25,000 people every year, and a statue of him on North Earl Street – inevitably nicknamed “the p***k with the stick”.

Who else might be a suitable candidate?

Almost every popular dead Dubliner will have their supporters, with Phil Lynott, Gay Byrne and Ronnie Drew recently being pushed on social media. Another idea is to choose someone who has a connection with Irish aviation and could do with some extra recognition.

Mary, Lady Heath, for example, was one of the world’s most famous pilots in the 1920s and ran a training school near Finglas that helped to establish Aer Lingus. Compared with James Joyce, she’s also much more in danger of being forgotten.

How common is it to name an airport after an individual?

It depends what part of the world you’re in. The United States and South America do it all the time – Kentucky unveiled the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in 2019 after research showed the boxer was more famous than his home city itself.

In Europe it’s much less common and more than 75pc of airports worldwide are simply named after their region. There are, however, a couple of famous exceptions close to home.

Belfast City Airport added George Best to its title on what would have been his 60th birthday in 2006, angering some who felt that the notoriously hard-drinking footballer was not exactly a great role model.

Liverpool chose to celebrate John Lennon this way in 2001, even though the late Beatle briefly worked at the airport as a teenager and told people, “Don’t eat the cheese sandwiches – I used to spit in them”.

How have the politics of naming places changed in recent years?

They’ve become more sensitive than ever. Dublin still has a few locations with names inspired by the British Empire (Waterloo Road, Nelson Street, the Wellington Monument), which some nationalists would like to change.

There’s also the awkward fact that of around 200 statues in the city, just seven depict females – and two of those are fictional (Anna Livia and Molly Malone).

When Dublin City Council needed to name a new Luas bridge over the Liffey in 2013, it sensibly asked for public suggestions. The selection process eventually picked trade union activist and republican Rosie Hackett, a choice which turned out to be completely non-controversial.

But do the people who run Dublin Airport even want a new name anyway?

Apparently not. “Thanks for creating such a fuss, guys,” they tweeted last week. “We are just overwhelmed by the literati wishing to call us so many things, most of them even nice… [but] when we came into the world in 1940, our founding mothers and fathers named us Dublin Airport and it has kinda stuck and grown on us after 82 years.”

Arguably, a city with just one commercial airport doesn’t need an identifying feature since there’s no chance of confusion. Also, any individual choice would annoy at least some people – so it’s a can of worms the Dublin Airport Authority doesn’t want to open.

Finally, what might Joyce himself make of this whole discussion?

He would probably be as cynical as ever. Dublin’s local politicians have recently flirted with the idea of digging up his bones in Zurich and bringing them back home.

When it comes to more practical projects such as saving The Dead House on Usher’s Island (where he set his most famous short story) from being turned into a hotel, however, they have been found wanting.

“If you wanted to succeed, you had to go away. You could do nothing in Dublin,” complains one of Joyce’s characters.

That’s not exactly a message that Dublin Airport wants to give visitors when they land – so for now this particular notion will probably remain pie in the sky.