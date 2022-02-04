Q&A: Can we make it safe to cycle in Dublin or will it always be a rough ride?

While the numbers cycling have grown, many still find the daily commute on two wheels too risky. Pic: Stock image

With the numbers of injuries and fatalities steadily going up, and one former pro cyclist describing the dangers in the capital as “hair-raising”, can Dublin ever become a cyclist’s paradise?

So why has Nicolas Roche decided to speak out on behalf of his fellow Dublin cyclists?

Because the four-time Irish Olympian believes that anyone who chooses to travel around our capital city on two wheels is dicing with death. Usually based in Monaco, Roche (the son of Tour de France winner Stephen) is currently staying here while he is a contestant on the RTÉ show Dancing with the Stars.

Earlier this week, the professional racer declared that even he finds cycling in Dublin to be a hair-raising experience.

“The roads are very narrow and some of them are very dangerous,” he warned. “It’s very hard to overtake someone – and when you do, you’re risking your life.”

With most Covid restrictions lifted and city traffic almost back at pre-pandemic levels, Roche’s comments are the latest contribution to an ongoing debate – how can cyclists and motorists share Dublin without infringing on each other’s rights?

What’s the evidence for Roche’s claim?

The statistics speak for themselves. An average of 10 cyclists per year have been killed on Irish roads since 2014 and before Covid, that figure was rising steadily. The number of cyclists injured has also gone up sharply, from 630 in 2012 to 1,129 in 2019 – overtaking the number of injured pedestrians for the first time.

One typical casualty was Neeraj Jain, a 34-year-old Indian student fatally struck by a cement-mixer truck near St James’s Hospital in 2019. His death prompted the advocacy group I Bike Dublin to stage a series of “die-in” protests, with cyclists lying down and pretending to be dead outside venues such as Dáil Éireann.

“Dublin City Council, the Department of Transport, the National Transport Authority, the Road Safety Authority, the gardaí, the Department of Justice – they all have a role to play,” said campaigner Ciaran Ferrie. “[But] everyone is pointing the finger at someone else.”

Expand Close Nicolas Roche described cycling in Dublin as 'hair-raising' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicolas Roche described cycling in Dublin as 'hair-raising'

Is Dublin just fundamentally unsuitable for cycling?

Campaigners don’t accept that. They point out that Dublin is mostly flat, relatively small and has a moderate climate with little ice or snow. In fact, the Dutch lobby group Copenhagenize put Dublin on its annual list of top 20 world cities for cycling in 2013.

We soon fell off it, however, when plans for cycle lanes proved painfully slow to deliver. In 2019, the international cycling conference Velo-city was held here.

“A brutal street battle,” was how one delegate described his journey to the Convention Centre, while the Danish Cyclists Federation CEO Klaus Bondham complained: “Cycling on the Liffey demands a high level of attention. It is full of very stressful situations. Today I found myself in 1.5 metres of space with a bus on either side, thinking, ‘I really hope the drivers see me’.”

But hasn’t this Government promised to be the most pro-cycling in history?

Yes. The Programme for Government commits 10pc of Ireland’s capital transport budget to improving cycling infrastructure. Last month, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced a €289m package for cycling and walking projects, with almost half of this going to the greater Dublin area.

Major schemes now being planned include a dedicated cycle route along the Liffey quays and another from Clontarf to the city centre, together with greenways for the Dodder and Santry rivers.

A couple of other government initiatives show how the balance is shifting in cyclists’ favour. Mr Ryan is planning new legislation that will allow local authorities to carry out “experimental” cycle schemes, a response to last year’s High Court ruling which stopped Dublin City Council from doing just that on Strand Road in Sandymount.

Last Tuesday, meanwhile, the fine for motorists who park illegally on cycle lanes was doubled from €40 to €80. “It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic,” Mr Ryan says. “We must take road space back from cars.”

Has Covid been a game-changer in terms of our attitude to cycling?

Like many Covid questions, it’s too soon to tell. The pandemic certainly led to a boom in bike sales, which rocketed by 40pc in Dublin during 2020 and 30pc nationally.

An NTA survey found that 82pc of Dubliners now support more cycle lanes in the capital, even it means less room for vehicles. Dublin City Council also moved in a more cycle-friendly direction, pedestrianizing areas on a trial basis, including Capel Street and Parliament Street.

A new council app called Dublin Cycle Buddy allows users to report issues such as potholes and rack availability.

But clearly a lot of people are nervous about making the bike their main mode of transport?

Yes. One telling fact from the Central Statistics Office is that almost a third (29pc) of our journeys are less than 2km – but over half (57pc) of those are made by car. For trips less than 6km, that figure rises to 79pc.

In other words, cycling is often not seen as a viable option and there is one big reason why. A poll for The Journal last year found that 66.4pc of people do not feel safe on a bike in Ireland – while another 14.6pc said “only outside towns and cities”.

Is this partly a gender issue?

Definitely. The Dublin Cycling Campaign estimates that almost 75pc of biker users in the capital are male, partly because women feel more physically vulnerable and partly because they fear being harassed by men.

There has also been a dramatic fall in the number of girls cycling to school, from over 19,000 in 1986 to 700 in 2016.

A new Dublin-based initiative called Monthly Cycles aims to reverse this trend, organising female-only trips around the capital to “share experiences, exchange tips and (very importantly) enjoy cake”.

“[Women] might be a little bit nervous about going out on the road,” co-founder Joan O’Connell has said, “so we welcome everyone of all ages and abilities.”

Finally, can Dublin really become a cyclists’ paradise?

That is ultimately down to Dubliners themselves. The health, financial and environmental benefits of saddling up are obvious.

If the Government’s cycle lane projects all work out, then 350,000 people should be able to reach O’Connell Bridge from their homes in less than 25 minutes.

As long as a Grand Tour veteran like Nicolas Roche still looks anxiously over his shoulder here, however, then this journey will remain a tough slog.