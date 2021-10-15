Q&A: Are there too many homeless charities operating in Dublin?

Anthony Flynn, the former CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, who died in August

The capital’s homelessness charities face an uncertain future with calls for more robust regulations and oversight of ‘unofficial’ services following allegations of abuse by ICHH founder Anthony Flynn.

Why is Dublin’s homeless charity sector in line for a shake-up?

Because activists and authorities fear that the growing number of organisations trying to help rough sleepers might be making this problem worse.

Many have been disturbed by the scandal at Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), whose founder Anthony Flynn recently died by suicide after being accused of sexual assault.

Now both the Government and An Garda Síochána say it is time to start regulating these groups much more closely.

“What happened with ICHH is a stain on the whole sector,” the Peter McVerry Trust CEO Pat Doyle claimed. “Why do we think that it’s safe to let people rock up (and start) working with the most vulnerable? I think whether you are a volunteer or paid staff, you need to be trained, fully vetted (and) screened.”

What exactly went wrong at ICHH?

Last May, gardaí began investigating allegations Flynn had drugged and raped homeless men after bringing them to his East Wall house in taxis. At least four complaints have been made so far.

Flynn was suspended by the ICHH board, then found dead at home on August 18 in an apparent case of suicide.

Last week the Charities Regulator asked the High Court to wind up ICHH, with its sole remaining trustee Ann Birney admitting that the organisation’s reputation is “in tatters”.

Some of Flynn’s friends refuse to believe these accusations. At the funeral, his fellow Independent councillor Christy Burke said he had “a heart of pure gold”.

Whether Flynn was guilty or innocent, however, this controversy has raised the nightmare possibility that respected charities could unwittingly become a vehicle for unscrupulous people to exploit others.

How many groups are providing aid to Dublin’s rough sleepers at the moment?

One recent estimate is 27, but nobody knows for sure. The number has risen dramatically over recent years, with people moved by high-profile tragedies such as the 2014 death of Jonathan Corrie in a doorway just metres from Leinster House.

Many are well-known, professionally run outfits such as the Peter McVerry Trust, Focus Ireland and Dublin Simon Community, but others are small and informal.

The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) co-ordinates the city’s four councils’ response to this issue and spent almost €159m last year. It did not provide any funding to ICHH.

In a statement last month, the DRHE said it was “absolutely shocked” by recent events there and “strongly of the view that ICHH should be dissolved/wound up in an orderly way as quickly as possible”.

But surely Dublin’s rough sleepers need all the help they can get?

Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. The main problem is that different charities have different methods, with some encouraging homeless people to go into hostels and others simply giving them what they need to survive.

Some have access to DRHE’s online system Pass, which contains information on rough sleepers’ history with addiction or probation services, others do not.

This patchwork approach can send out mixed messages. On the question of whether the homeless should sleep in tents, for example, Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan recently caused a stir by complaining: “There’s a massive pressure to allow people to just camp on the street… that adds to the perception of an edginess about the city.”

At least a few charities, however, continue to hand out tents because many rough sleepers do not feel safe in emergency accommodation.

On a more basic level, the presence of so many different groups around Dublin every night has led to personality clashes, faction fighting and disputes over who should get prime locations in the city centre.

So what are the authorities planning to do?

Essentially, provide stricter regulation. Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “the time has come” for increased garda vetting of homeless services and acting Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has established an inter-departmental group to examine the issue.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, meanwhile, has promised that his force will play a more active role.

“There are strict criteria as to who can be vetted and who aren’t,” he said at the Scott Medals for Bravery ceremony last month.

“In light of this incident (at ICHH), we’ll obviously have to review that because… the homeless are particularly vulnerable.”

But isn’t there a danger that too much regulation will stop good people from providing the homeless with badly needed support?

Exactly. Some volunteers might not get garda clearance because they are former addicts with criminal records, even though that past experience makes them ideally placed to advise others in similar situations.

There are also groups who simply want to show compassion for those less fortunate than themselves without the hassle or expense of registering as a full-blown company.

“(The DRHE) want to shut us down, we’re an embarrassment to them,” Glenda Harrington from the Friends Helping Friends soup run has claimed. “Clearly we’re needed, judging by the length of queues that are out there.”

Doesn’t all this show that Ireland is a fundamentally generous country?

Yes. An impressive 90pc of us put our hands in our pockets for a charity last year and more than half of those donations were to homeless organisations.

However, a 2017 survey by Charities Institute Ireland also found that 64pc think we have too many charities overlapping each other – and since then the number of them has steadily risen to a record high of 10,514.

Finally, just how bad is Ireland’s homeless problem today?

After a slight improvement thanks to a ban on evictions during the Covid-19 lockdowns, it’s starting to get worse again.

September saw homeless figures rise for the third month in a row, up to 8,212. Of these, just over a quarter are children and just over half are in Dublin.

According to Dublin Simon CEO Sam McGuinness, people are “reaching rock bottom at a younger age than ever before”. So while the ICHH scandal has certainly shown a need for reform, any new vetting system must be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

“You don’t need any qualifications to give out soup and sandwiches and to be kind to people,” Fr Peter McVerry, perhaps Ireland’s most respected campaigner for the homeless, has said.

“I wouldn’t like to see that kindness quashed.”