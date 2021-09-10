Q&A: Are plans to hike the East Link toll a sign of things to come for Dublin commuters?

The East Link toll bridge has been part of Dubliners' commute since 1984. Now the cost could soon be going up.

So why might I soon need a few extra coins in the car when I’m crossing the East Link Bridge?

Because Dublin City Council (DCC) management thinks this vital north-south city link should become more expensive to use. Earlier this week, a report by DCC’s assistant chief executive Brendan O’Brien recommended a new toll pricing structure for the bridge.

Private cars would see their fee raised to €1.90 (a 36pc hike from the current €1.40), while coaches and lighter commercial vehicles would have to pay €2.90 (up 38pc from €2.10 today). This was first proposed in November 2019, then postponed due to Covid. Now the city’s traffic is roaring back to pre-pandemic levels and it’s a live issue again.

As usual with motoring charges, opinion is sharply divided – between those who think drivers must be punished for not choosing greener modes of transport and others who believe it’s just a cynical cash grab.

The second viewpoint is most forcefully expressed by Independent councillor Mannix Flynn, who has accused DCC of “panhandling” and treating the bridge as “a nice little earner”.

How many people would be affected?

On a typical day, between 14,000 and 17,000 vehicles find the East Link Bridge their most convenient way to get across the Liffey. It was first opened in 1984 as a public-private partnership, but came into DCC’s full ownership six years ago.

Officially renamed the Tom Clarke Bridge after the Easter Rising leader in 2016, its toll booths take in around €4m a year. Under the proposed new regime, that’s expected to increase by roughly €1.9m – which DCC says would be used for upgrading the city’s roads.

What are the main arguments for and against?

From an environmental point of view, higher tolls are justified if they encourage more people to leave their cars at home. “[The price increase] is to support those who are going about their business by walking, cycling, taking public transport,” Green Party councillor Janet Horner said last Monday.

Independent Nial Ring, another north inner city councillor, disagrees and claims the move would just “clog up traffic” on other streets. “Some people need to be in their cars,” Ring has said. “For the pittance that’s involved in overall terms, it doesn’t seem to be well-thought through… it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Just how bad is Dublin’s traffic congestion problem?

Often, it’s brutal. According to the international TomTom Traffic Index survey carried out just before Covid-19 struck, our capital is the sixth most choked-up city in Europe.

The average Dublin road user wastes 213 hours (almost nine days) a year sitting in traffic during peak times. Not surprisingly, one-third of Dublin’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transport – so nobody disputes that something needs to change.

Hiking up the East Link Bridge toll is hardly going to make a massive difference, so what more radical solutions could we consider?

One stands out above all others – a congestion charge based on the London model, essentially taxing people to drive into Dublin city centre.

First introduced to the British capital by mayor ‘Red Ken’ Livingstone in 2003, it reduced congestion by 30pc and emissions by 19pc within a year. Livingstone’s successor Boris Johnson actually increased the charge and it now stands at £15 (€17.50) a day.

Many policy experts see no reason why Dublin and other Irish cities can’t try something similar –and six weeks ago, the all-party Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight said it must be closely examined.

Are congestion charges a priority for the Green Party in government?

As with many other issues, it seems to be split. Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan sounded cool on the idea when he addressed DCC last Monday, saying it would be like “shooting rats in a barrel” and the city needs “better urban planning” instead. However, Ryan’s party colleague and Dublin MEP Ciaran Cuffe takes a different view.

“Look, if you’re driving a dirty diesel from the last century, you [should] be paying to come into the city centre,” Cuffe said last month, suggesting that a charge could first apply to Dublin’s “central business district” south of Parnell Street and north of St Stephen’s Green.

What about public opinion?

Also divided. One poll last month found that 21.5pc of Irish people support congestion charges nationwide, 20.3pc say yes but only in Dublin, 55.3pc are opposed and the rest undecided.

Don’t motorists feel they’re being treated like cash cows already?

Yes. AA Ireland often complains that making driving more expensive without offering better alternatives is putting the cart before the horse.

The Dublin Bus redesign programme BusConnects began last June, but it’s too early to say if this will increase passenger numbers. While the MetroLink rail system is often cited as a possible game changer, it won’t start operating until 2027 at the earliest.

“If you provide public transport and it’s good, citizens take to it in droves,” the AA’s former director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said last June. “Between now and then, it’s a fantasy to pretend that our congestion problems, let alone our emissions problems, are caused by motorists who won’t do the right thing. It’s a fundamentally flawed diagnosis.”

Finally, will the East Link Bridge toll hike actually happen and what does it tell us about the future of driving around Dublin?

At a meeting of DCC’s transport committee last Wednesday, some councillors raised concerns about the impact on city centre traffic and management agreed to do more research. A full vote on the issue seems likely before Christmas.

Whichever way it goes, this debate is just a small sign of things to come. Under Ireland’s climate change targets, all new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned at the end of this decade. The Government is also committed to a series of annual carbon tax increases, raising the rate to €100-a-tonne by 2030 (it was €10 as recently as 2013).

Around 65pc of Irish households use a car and our overall transport policy is aimed at reducing that to 45pc. In other words, Dublin’s motorists should brace for impact – because fumbling to find some extra change at the East Link Bridge may soon be the least of their worries.

