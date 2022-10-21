Puppy plea: People urged to foster dogs as charity runs out of space

Dogs Trust Ireland has been inundated with puppies and is appealing for help with fostering the dogs. Photo: Fran Veale.

A four-week-old puppy who is being hand reared in Dogs Trust Ireland. The charity is appealing for urgent support after taking in 54 puppies in less than three weeks, as the unwanted dog crisis in Ireland deepens. 20/10/2022 Photograph: ©Fran Veale

A leading dog charity is urging animal lovers to consider fostering puppies or dogs in their homes after running out of space to care for them.

Dogs Trust Ireland, based in Finglas, north Dublin, has been inundated with puppies and has taken in 54 in the last three weeks alone. It most recently took in eight 10-day-old puppies that require round-the-clock care and no longer has space at its kennel.

Since the pandemic – when there was a massive spike in the number of people adopting dogs and puppies – the reverse is happening now as more people return to the office, with 2,180 people so far this year looking to the charity to relinquish their dogs. This is up from 1,638 last year.

Maciej Trojanowicz, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “We also have an overwhelming list of dogs waiting to come into our care from local authority dog pounds. While we would love to be able to help every single dog we are asked to, sadly, we just don’t have the kennel space to do so. That’s why we are urgently appealing for foster homes, so we can help as many dogs as possible.

Expand Close A litter of 10 week old cross puppies in Dogs Trust Ireland. Photograph: ©Fran Veale / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A litter of 10 week old cross puppies in Dogs Trust Ireland. Photograph: ©Fran Veale

“People who foster are often asked if it’s hard to say goodbye to the dog they have cared for. As a fosterer myself, I can tell you first-hand that the feeling of knowing the dog is going to a family who will love them, far outweighs the temporary sadness.” For information, see www.DogsTrust.ie.