Public warned over outdoor drinking ‘flashpoints’ as city set to sizzle this weekend 

Portobello Plaza has now been closed off at weekends following complaints by local residents. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Garda Public Order Unit monitoring large crowds on Exchequer Street in Dublin last weekend. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The easy availability of takeaway pints has been blamed for a lot of anti-social behaviour. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

With the city set to bask in glorious sunshine this weekend, the public has been warned of “potential flashpoints” for anti-social behaviour linked to outdoor drinking.

There are fears that popular public spaces and parks could suffer the same fate as Portobello Plaza, which will remain closed this weekend due to recent problems with crowds gathering for late-night parties.

With outdoor dining in restaurants and pubs not permitted until June 7, the ongoing availability of takeaway drinks is leading to large crowds socialising outdoors on weekends.

Councillor Mannix Flynn (Ind), who is vice-chair of the Joint Policing Committee, warned that “every public space” in the city – from St Stephen’s Green to Temple Bar – would be a “potential flashpoint” this weekend.

He claimed that allowing pubs to serve takeaway pints has been a “major flaw” in the Government’s public health response to Covid-19.

“It is simply a recipe for disaster,” he said. “I am urging pubs and off-licences to be responsible and check for identification at all times if they think customers are underage. At the heart of this problem is when people’s behaviour becomes difficult to control due to alcohol and drugs.

“Those who are hellbent on causing trouble are the very same individuals who will end up putting pressure on our Emergency Departments this weekend.”

Cllr Flynn said Dublin City Council and gardaí would be stepping up efforts to manage anticipated problems associated with outdoor drinking this weekend.

Councillor Danny Byrne (FG), who represents the South East Inner City, said while the closure of Portobello Plaza was regrettable, the situation had become “untenable” for local residents.

“Some people have moved out of the area – or are planning to move – due to all the late-night noise and anti-social activity,” he told Independent.ie.

Cllr Byrne acknowledged that the city council had provided additional bins along the banks of the Grand Canal – a notorious litter blackspot – but called for them to be emptied more regularly, particularly on weekends.

“It would also be preferable if people arranged to meet in wide open spaces such as the Phoenix Park – which would allow for social distancing – instead of along the banks of the canal,” he said.

Cllr Byrne added there were also problems with large crowds of up to 1,000 people gathering at Grand Canal Dock on weekends.

“It’s a similar problem to the one experienced in Portobello but the space is not owned by Dublin City Council,” he said.

A garda spokesperson said the management of local public spaces was a matter for the relevant local authority.

“Since January 2021, the DMR (Dublin Metropolitan Region) has deployed a full public order unit every weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the spokesperson said. “This will continue for the month of May and June in response to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Public order patrols are based across the city centre, with particular focus on key hotspot areas subject to the highest number of public order, assaults and anti-social behaviour incidents. Public order units also provide assistance to regular policing units throughout the DMR.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt a graduated response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and – only as a last resort – enforce.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis. An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility by complying with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives,” the spokesperson added.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.