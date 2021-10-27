Public consultation over Guinness’s St James’s Gate regeneration project for the Liberties to get under way

Gray Street shrine and fountain in the heart of the Liberties, in Dublin.

A public consultation will get under way in the Liberties this week as work continues on the preparation of a masterplan for an ambitious regeneration project at St James’s Gate in Dublin.

Known as the Guinness Quarter, the mixed-use development will take more than 10 years to complete and is being designed as Dublin’s first zero-carbon district.

The emerging plan, when finalised, is expected to contain proposals for up to 500 homes on part of the iconic site, as well as offices, commercial units, community facilities and public realm areas.

Guinness owner Diageo has invested in brewing technology in recent years and no longer needs the same amount of production space at St James’s Gate. Now it intends to develop 12.6 acres of its 50-acre site in the south inner city.



It is anticipated that a planning application will be submitted to Dublin City Council in 2022.

Following a three-year selection process, Ballymore was announced as Diageo’s development partner for the project in 2020.

The company, run by Sean Mulryan, has previously been involved in major regeneration projects in the UK and Europe.

Diageo said it also intends to work with the Iveagh Trust, one of the city’s largest social housing providers, as a partner on the project.

In a statement on its website, Ballymore said sustainability would be at the core of the project.

The zero-carbon ambition will see existing buildings on the site assessed for possible re-use and the potential of renewable energy would be explored, according to the company.

It described the plan as “the second chapter of St James’s Gate” and "one of the most exciting regeneration schemes in Europe”.

A week-long public engagement process will commence this Friday, October 29, running daily at the iD8 Studio in the Digital Hub in the Liberties.

James Madigan, a member of the Liberties Cultural Association, said the organisation looked forward to taking part in the public consultation phase.

“I would encourage anyone working or living in the area to get involved and have their say on what is a major plan for the Liberties,” he said.