Public backlash ends plans to permanently close some gates to Phoenix Park

A PUBLIC backlash has ended plans to permanently close some gates to the Phoenix Park and to make it more of a ‘green lung’ for the city of Dublin.

Many citizens of the capital rediscovered the vast park during lockdown, leading to an upsurge in calls for the restriction of traffic access to make it more ‘people-friendly’.

The Office of Public Plans produced plans to close some gates, notably that at Knockmaroon, which would have displaced north-south traffic into Chapelizod and Castleknock.

But after receiving nearly 2,300 submissions in a public consultation, the minister responsible has now beaten a hasty retreat.

All gates will now remain open and fully accessible with the exception of Cabra Gate, which will be accessible by bus only during a pilot period for a public transport service.

Commuter buses have never been allowed to use the park, but the minister of State Patrick O’Donovan, who has responsibility for the Office of Public Works, is willing to experiment with a link service between Heuston Station and Broomebridge, through the leafy park, joining a Luas line and the Maynooth railway line to that of mainline rail to outside the capital.

He believes this will encourage many families to make a day trip to the Phoenix Park.

Mr O’Donovan claimed the fact that he is from Limerick had given him the distance to stand back and look at what is best.

“If we were to do something here and just locked out all the traffic tomorrow morning — where’s that traffic going to go? It has to go somewhere.”

Areas around the Phoenix Park are “choked with traffic themselves,” he said.

“And we're very concerned with the fact that, you know there's going to be proposed changes to bus corridors and everything in the not too distant future. Where’s that traffic going to go?”

But he promised nonetheless: “We will see a reduction in the amount of traffic volume that you will see there.”

He added however: “We’re not making any changes in terms of the gates.”

The main points of the revised plan:

No gate closures

Walking and cycling improvement projects will be implemented as set out in the Study.

The proposal to make the North Road a cul-de-sac has been altered arising from feedback. The proposal is now to pilot a one-way route from Cabra Gate to Garda HQ on this road.

The proposed cul-de-sac for the Upper Glen Road will proceed on a pilot basis.

A pilot bus service running from Heuston Station via Parkgate Street, Chesterfield Avenue, Cabra Gate to Broomebridge Station will go ahead, subject to funding.

The conversion of Ashtown Gate to entry-only and a proposed cul-de-sac on Knockmaroon Road are postponed indefinitely, “until the potential impacts on the surrounding areas are fully understood.”

Gas lamps to be retained in the park

Mr O’Donovan said: "I have listened to the feedback and I am determined to implement the revised recommendations which will help safeguard all users of the park for generations to come.”

The park has an existing speed limit of 30kph, while commercial vehicles are not allowed enter.

The main road, Chesterfield Avenue, is famously lined with gas lamps, installed in 1986 when the park was designated a National Historic Park by the Government of John Bruton.

Numerous respondents supported both the improvement and cycle paths in the park, with more than a quarter (27pc of submissions) calling for more to be provided.

Most wanted was a physical barrier to prevent cars encroaching on parking lanes.

Facilities for bike parking were also raised by members of the public, in particular close to Dublin Zoo and the Visitor Centre. The North Road cycle lane was also noted for upgrade due to ongoing parking issues.