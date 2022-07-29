Praise for two heroes who helped man after fall into canal: ‘I roared after them thank you’

Two men came to the aid of a man who fell into Dublin’s Royal Canal last week and then left the scene without wanting any thanks for their heroics.

A woman named Catherine said she was walking along a stretch of the canal on the capital’s northside at approximately 4pm last Wednesday, when she noticed one young man lowering another by the arm into the water.

Catherine said she startled by their actions as that particular stretch of the canal, in Phibsborough, is “deep” and the man was being lowered several feet to the water’s edge.

Amazingly, she said the young man who was hovering just above the water then lowered himself in and pulled a third man up by his collar and eventually back onto dry land.

“He reached in twice, first he didn’t find the man under the water and the second time he did find him and pulled him up. It was the grace of God, and they managed to get him up onto the side,” she told RTÉ’s Liveline programme.

Catherine said she later learned that two young heroes were called Mark and Gavin and it was Mark who pulled the third man from the water. She rang an ambulance for assistance.

She said the man who entered the water initially, appeared to be having a “seizure”, and she suspected he sustained “very bad cuts” on his knees and elbow before falling in.

Catherine said the injured man was “was very, very cold” and “deeply affected” by the water, and it was the Gavin and Mark’s “speed that saved him”.

While they waited for the ambulance to arrive, local residents threw down cushions, blankets and duvets to help the quick-thinking lifesavers.

Catherine described the man who entered the water as a “a very gentle natured chap” and said “all he could say was thank you”.

Much to her surprise, she later found out that Gavin and Mark did not even know each other, and they wanted to no special recognition for their actions.

“They were like professional lifesavers,” she said.

“I think it was a miracle, I really do, and I just felt such a sense of relief when he started talking to us, and telling us where he was from and a little bit about himself. It was just such a relief that he was fine.

“They [Mark and Gavin] skipped off and they didn’t want any thanks from anybody, they were just lovely guys and I just roared after them ‘thanks very much’.”