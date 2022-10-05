Plough pub site to be turned from ‘grim eyesore’ into six apartments

The former Plough pub on Abbey Street has been empty for almost a decade. Pic: @Pantibliss

The rundown Plough pub opposite the Abbey Theatre, which has been labelled a “grim eyesore”, is set to be transformed into apartments.

The pub, on the corner of Marlborough Street and Lower Abbey Street, has been “slowly decaying” over the last few years.

Dublin city councillors approved the sale of the historic pub back in June for €550,000. Six apartments are expected to be developed at the site.

Rory O’Neill, also known as Panti Bliss, admitted they were glad to see a planning application in for the old pub site.

“I live in the area, and it has been an ugly eyesore since the pub closed over a decade ago. I’m not sure of the exact year, and has been slowly decaying ever since,” they said.

“A wall collapsed a few weeks ago. On top of the fact that it’s an eyesore in general, I can’t imagine it makes a great impression on the many tourists making a pilgrimage to the famous Abbey Theatre.”

One Dublin local, Pauline, is also happy to see the building will be restored after being empty for over 10 years.

“I’m a northsider and once I was old enough to drink, I remember going to the Plough to meet all my pals,” she said.

“It was a vibrant venue, and you’d also go in there after the theatre in the Abbey. There was no music, it was just busy.

“It attracted the theatre crowd and was a great atmosphere after a play. If you kept an eye out, you could see some of the actors as well. If you liked people watching it was a great place.”