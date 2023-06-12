Plaque commemorating world's first national tennis championship for women unveiled in Dublin

Plaque has been unveiled in Dublin to commemorate the world’s first national tennis championship for women in 1879.

A plaque has been unveiled in Dublin to commemorate the world’s first national tennis championship for women, which took place in 1879.

The Dublin tournament was held on the courts of Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, on Pembroke Street on June 9 and 10, and preceded the Wimbledon Ladies’ Championship by five years.

The championships were organised by the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, founded in 1877 at the clubs’ first home at 24-25 Upper Pembroke Street.

Although the men’s competition took place in public on the courts in nearby Fitzwilliam Square, the ladies’ matches were held in the grounds of the club, to keep them “as private as possible”, and entry was restricted to club members.

In the final Ms May Langrishe, from County Kilkenny, defeated Ms D Meldon in three sets, becoming the first Irish national ladies’ champion.

Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy congratulated the club for putting a spotlight on women’s sport in Dublin. “It’s wonderful to think that over 145 years ago women tennis players were blazing a trail here on Upper Pembroke Street.

“The fact that the third set in one match went to twenty-two games, twice as many as was usual, is testament to the skill of those early female players.

“I’m delighted to unveil a plaque in honour of these trailblazers, and also in honour of the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, founded here in 1877.”

Also speaking at the unveiling, Mike Kemp, President of the Fitzwilliam club, said, “These commemorative plaques bear witness to the determination and forward-thinking of our Club’s founders, who not only established one of Ireland’s first tennis clubs, but led the world in organising the first national ladies’ championship to be played anywhere.

“As we plan for our Club’s 150th anniversary in 2027 this is a chance to reflect on how far we have come and honour those who founded tennis in Ireland.”