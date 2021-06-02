Plan for councils to keep 100pc of Property Tax will ‘boost services and housing’ in Dublin

Homes built after 2013 will now be brought into the Local Property Tax net

Local Property tax is expected to remain the same for over half of those already paying the charge

A plan for local authorities retain 100pc of revenues raised from Local Property Tax (LPT) will help fund increased public services and housing in Dublin, it has been claimed.

The Government has confirmed a broadening of LPT property valuation bands which are expected to result in a hike of at least €90 per year for 36pc of those currently paying property tax, while 11pc will see a decrease. There will be no increase for around 53pc of households.

The new rates will be based on a revaluation of properties to take place in November of this year. Homes built after 2013 will now be eligible for LPT, bringing an additional 100,000 households into the net for the first time. The changes will see the annual take from property tax rise from €480m to €560m, which will help fund the provision of local authority services.

LPT has often been portrayed as a ‘Dublin tax’, with those living in “mansions” in rural Ireland paying the same rate of LPT as the owners of semi-detached homes in the capital.

Another bone of contention is the fact that local authorities are only allowed to retain 80pc of revenues raised through LPT, with 20pc going into an “equalisation fund” to bolster less prosperous councils.

However, as part of the proposed reform of LPT, local authorities are set to be allowed to retain 100pc of all taxes raised within their own administrative areas from 2023. The Government is expected to make up any shortfall for smaller local authorities through central funding.

Anthony Cooney, chief executive of Fingal Chamber, said the change in how LPT revenue is distributed will provide a “welcome boost” for local services and social housing.

“Fingal County Council is one of the most progressive local authorities in the country and is ahead of the curve in areas such as the provision of housing,” he told Independent.ie. “Funding for local authorities has taken a major hit during Covid-19 due to factors such as the waiving of commercial rates.

“A lot of good work is carried out by Fingal County Council and the region is in pretty good shape. However, the money for all these services must come from somewhere – it’s not going to come from outer space.

“From Fingal’s perspective, the decision to allow local authorities to retain 100pc of what’s raised from Local Property Tax is good news for the region.”

Mayor of South Dublin, Ed O’Brien (FF), agreed that larger local authority areas should be able to retain the entire amount collected through LPT.

“Larger populations mean more spending is needed on things like roads, parks and housing,” Cllr O’Brien said. “I had raised the need for this particular measure last year when reform of Local Property Tax was being discussed, so I fully welcome it.

“The reality is that people living in Dublin are paying a bigger share of LPT by dint of the higher property prices in the capital.” He added that councillors in South Dublin had been under “huge pressure” from residents to reduce the LPT rate by 15pc each year.

“At the same time, commercial rates are going to take a long time to recover after the pandemic and some businesses may not survive, which will further reduce funding for councils,” he said. “Despite this, South Dublin County Council has still managed to meet its housing targets.”

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) said while he welcomed the reform of LPT, he pointed out that the cut in central funding from the Government to Dublin City Council has never been restored.

“As a result of this cut, the net yield to Dublin City Council from LPT was very low,” he claimed. “In addition to retaining the full 100pc from property tax raised in the city, I will be looking for central funding to be restored to the council.”

He said he believed in the principle that “anything raised locally should be spent locally”. The inclusion of houses built after 2013 to the LPT system was “a very positive step in the interest of fairness”, he added.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said: “We look forward to the issuing of further information on the proposed changes to LPT and will then assess service delivery impacts.”

In Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown – where property prices are among the most expensive in the country – Councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin (GP) said he was in favour of the proposal to allow local authorities retain all LPT revenues.

“When taxes are raised locally but spent elsewhere, it can lead to a sense of resentment,” he said. “People’s perception of taxes is important – this is a much fairer proposal that will help with public buy-in.”

Cllr Ó Faoláin added that he welcomed the Government’s plan to assist less well-off local authorities through central funding.