Petition to save iconic Dublin music shop McCullough Pigott

Over 700 people have signed a petition to save the McCullough Pigott music store in Dublin. Pic: Google

A petition has been launched to save iconic Dublin music shop McCullough Pigott after they announced its closure.

McCullough Pigott has been part of Dublin’s music scene since 1823. It’s known as one of the principal music stores in the city, dealing with brass and woodwind instruments as well as pianos.

Denis McCullough was a trained luthier and piano tuner from Belfast. After a fire in his Dublin music store in the 1960s, the two companies merged and became McCullough Pigott.

But the historic store on South William Street is now set to close in a few weeks.

The shop posted on Facebook: “Dear Customers, it is with deep regret that we inform you, on Monday, February 20, Musicroom/Hal Leonard Europe announced their plans to restructure their Musicroom consumer business in the UK and Ireland.

“This involves the closure of seven Musicroom retail stores, including Musicroom at McCullough Pigott Dublin. Please bear with us and we will post further updates when available.

“But for now, it’s business as usual. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers for your business, and we look forward to welcoming you over the coming weeks.”

Since the post, music teacher Aideen Cooney has launched a petition with the hopes of saving the shop.

“McCullough Pigott is the only music store left in Dublin where students can browse and buy sheet music and they also carry a number of instruments,” she said.

“It has been part of the music scene in Dublin since 1823. Its founder, Denis McCullough was a trained luthier and piano tuner from Belfast.

“Later, the company was taken over by Joe Lynch and Music in print who kept the store’s tradition as the principal brass and woodwind dealers as well as stocking the most comprehensive sheet music selection in the country.

“Today the shop is run by a small team of dedicated music professionals. Many teachers teaching today, including myself, bought instruments from McCullough Piggott and have been buying their sheet music there all their lives, first as students, and now as teachers.

“While online and digital music is a good resource to have, it is vital that students still have a physical outlet to purchase their music.

“There is nothing like the feel of a good book and for every book they buy, they will probably leave with two or three others and maybe a nice mug or new pencil or even a new case for their music.

“The staff are wonderful and are masters of their craft as regards their knowledge of all thing’s music.

“McCullough Pigott needs to be saved so that it can continue to provide music books and instruments to students in Dublin and far beyond.”

So far, over 700 people have signed the petition.