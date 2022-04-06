People urged to avoid Mater Hospital as emergency department under “significant pressure”

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is appealing for members of the public to avoid the hospital where possible, as it is under “significant pressure”.

Management at the Mater said the pressure has been caused by a combination of high presentations at the emergency department, an increased numbers of patients with Covid-19 and staff absences due to the virus.

As a result, the Mater said those who do present at the emergency department can expect “long waits”.

It is advising people who require non-emergency care to use other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.

However, those who need to be seen urgently have been assured that they will be seen.

Meanwhile, patients who have appointments at the Mater have been urged to attend as scheduled unless directed otherwise by hospital officials.

In statement released this morning the hospital said: “The Mater Hospital is again appealing to the public, where possible, to avoid its emergency department.

"The hospital is under significant pressure due to a combination of high presentations at the ED, and an increased number of Covid positive patients in the hospital, as well staff who cannot come to work due to contracting Covid or being a close contact.

“Where possible, the Mater Hospital advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP.

“Unfortunately, those who do present at the ED with non-emergency conditions can expect long waits. However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.

“Patients who have an appointment at the Mater should attend as scheduled, unless contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise. We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.”

It comes as of last 8pm last night there was 82 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, including eight in ICU.

While, nationwide there were 1,273 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals nationwide as of last evening, with 54 in intensive care.