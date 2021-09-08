Pedalpalooza kicks off a host of cycling events across Dublin for National Bike Week

Councillor Donna Cooney officially launches Pedalpalooza, taking place this Sunday, with the help of Darcy Boyle and Ava Batt from St. Mary’s National School, Fairview. Pic: Arthur Carron

Darcy Boyle and Ava Batt, from St. Mary’s National School, Fairview, join Garry from Street Theatre Ireland at the launch of Pedalpalooza, taking place on Sunday, September 12, in Fairview Park from 1-5pm. Pic: Arthur Carron

Dubliners are gearing up for a packed programme of events as part of National Bike Week, which gets under way this weekend.

With cycling experiencing a nationwide boom during Covid-19, the level of interest in this year’s activities is expected to be greater than ever.

National Bike Week, which will run from September 12 to 18, is held annually to promote the benefits of cycling. We’ve picked some Dublin highlights to watch out for.

Dublin City

Pedalpalooza, a family-friendly festival, is Dublin City Council’s flagship event for National Bike Week. Taking place in Fairview Park this Sunday, it aims to celebrate and promote cycling through workshops, guided tours and fun activities.

Also on September 12, a 7km cycling tour will depart from Fairview Park to Clontarf’s wooden bridge at 1pm. There is also the option of a 4km tour of the new premium cycle route along the Royal Canal.

Throughout the week, there will be guided lunchtime cycling tours in the city centre, which are free of charge but must be pre-booked. Starting at Whitefriar Place, beside Aungier Street, bikes will be provided for the hour-long tour.

Fingal

Sunday will see a number of family cycles organised at various locations. There will also be online events, including a bike photography competition and a virtual 50km/100km cycling challenge.

Staff based at Fingal County Council’s offices in Swords and Blanchardstown will take part in Cycle to Work Week from Monday. On Tuesday, an inclusive cycle will be organised by Prosper Fingal in the grounds of Malahide Castle.

Next Thursday, there will be cycling training for adults in Rivervalley Park, Swords, while there will be two separate ‘Glow in the Dark’ evening events in Malahide Demesne on Friday, September 17.

A street velodrome will be held in St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, to bring National Bike Week to a close on Saturday, September 18. The event will include a showcase of Ireland’s first sustainable wooden bikes for a pilot share scheme.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

A family cycle along the Coastal Mobility Route, from Blackrock Park to Dún Laoghaire, will take place between 10am and 1pm this Sunday, September 12. There will be a bike clinic at the start and end of the route.

A campaign to raise awareness of bike theft will be held on Monday, September 13, while next Wednesday, a public bike clinic will be held in Dún Laoghaire, from 12.30pm to 3pm.

There will be an online event, via Zoom, offering advice on bike maintenance on Thursday, September 15.

South Dublin

A family fun day and outdoor velodrome event will kick off National Bike Week in South Dublin this Sunday, with a venue due to be confirmed.

On Monday, a series of online events, including ‘bike yoga’, will be held, while South Dublin councillors will participate in a two-wheeled tour of the region’s cycle network on Tuesday, taking in Tallaght, Firhouse, Knocklyon and Templeogue.

,Wednesday, September 15 has been designated Cycle to Work Day, with all employees living in South Dublin encouraged to take selfies and post details of their experience.

Second level students will be able to participate in Cycle to School Day on Thursday, September 16, with free bike maintenance and goodie bags available at selected locations.

To wrap up National Bike Week, Corkagh Park in Clondalkin will host a Back to Cycling Day for beginners of all ages on Saturday, September 18.