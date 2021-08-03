Pals battle injury and illness to finish ‘seven marathons in seven days’ fundraiser at Dollymount

Friends and supporters were on hand to greet Shane Mooney and Stephen Keane at Dollymount

Shane Mooney and Stephen Keane embrace after completing the final leg of their challenge at Dollymount

Shane Mooney and Stephen Keane on the final leg of their challenge to complete seven marathons in seven days

Two Dublin college friends refused to abandon their bid to run seven marathons in seven days after their fundraising challenge was almost derailed by injury and illness.

Against the odds, Stephen Keane (24) and Shane Mooney (24) completed their gruelling 296km journey at Dollymount beach yesterday, where they were welcomed by friends and supporters.

The fitness enthusiasts had embarked on the ambitious venture to raise funds for Jigsaw, the national mental health charity for young people.

Starting in Clifton on July 27, they ran the equivalent of a 42km marathon every day for a week, with stages ending in Maam Cross, Eyre Square, Castleblakeney, Athlone, Tyrrellspass, Kilcock and Dublin.

Shane told Independent.ie that the final two days were the most difficult, and they briefly contemplated “packing it in” due to injuries.

“Stephen started having a tough time with stomach problems and wasn’t taking in much food, but he still battled on,” Shane said. “Then his knee just blew up and he told me he would have to walk the rest of the way.”

Undeterred by the setback, Stephen somehow managed to acquire a set of crutches and was soon back running again.

“He must have run at least 35km of that stage on crutches – he was a real trooper,” Shane said. “He didn’t let it affect his spirit and was laughing and smiling throughout.”

Shane revealed that youth mental health is an issue they’re both passionate about.

“This wasn’t just about raising money for Jigsaw, it was about raising awareness of mental health and the importance of talking to somebody if you’re struggling,” he said.

“Everyone has been affected on an unimaginable level from the experience of the past 18 months – people shouldn’t battle in silence.”

Shane and Stephen, who met while studying sports science at DCU and took up running during the lockdown, are both firm believers in the importance of sport and exercise for people’s physical and mental health.

Last year, they fundraised for Aware by running 50km from Greystones to Howth. Their most recent trek has raised over €15,000 for Jigsaw so far, with donations still coming in.

Shane joked that their next challenge would have to be even more ambitious.

“We’re not sure yet what we’ll end up doing but we’ll have to keep raising the bar,” he said.