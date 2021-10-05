Over 500 sign petition as permission for new Merchant’s Arch hotel is upheld

Merchant's Arch was sealed off in 2016 after part of the roof collapsed

The decision to grant planning permission for the hotel was upheld, despite an appeal by Temple Bar residents

The hotel will be located at Merchant's Arch, but public access to the laneway will continue

Over 500 people have signed an online petition objecting to the approval of plans for a new hotel at Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.

It will involve the demolition of a number of retail units and the construction of a boutique hotel and restaurant at the iconic archway.

Permission for the development was granted to publican Tom Doone, who owns the Merchant’s Arch bar, by Dublin City Council earlier this year. An appeal was lodged by former Irish Times environment editor Frank McDonald and Temple Bar residents.

However, An Bord Pleanála has now upheld the council’s decision, despite a recommendation from its own inspector to refuse permission. The planning board had turned down previous attempts to develop a hotel on the site.

The development at 1-4 Merchant’s Arch will see the demolition of the existing two-storey over basement building, which is currently used by a number of retail outlets.

It will be replaced with a three-storey over ground floor and basement building. A restaurant is planned for the ground floor and basement, while the hotel will occupy the upper floors.

According to the plans, the ground floor elevation to the laneway – a popular pedestrian route linking the Ha’penny Bridge with Temple Bar – will contain the entrance to the hotel/restaurant and will include display cases for art. Public access through the archway will continue.

Merchant’s Arch, which fronts onto Wellington Quay, was originally a guild hall and dates back to 1821. The decision to grant permission for the hotel has been criticised by Temple Bar residents and An Taisce.

Comedian and television presenter Dara Ó Briain also waded into the debate, tweeting: “Can’t believe there's a proposal being seriously considered to replace Dublin’s Merchant’s Arch with (yet another) hotel. There is something magical about crossing the river via the Ha'penny bridge, plunging into Merchant’s Arch. Let’s not destroy the rich texture of Dublin!”

While there was much support for his comments, some of his followers pointed out that the laneway would not be lost as a result of the hotel development.

An online petition objecting to the hotel plan has so far received 535 signatures. Organiser Edel Leahy said: “Merchant’s Quay is beautiful, full of character and should be left alone. It’s part of the very essence of Dublin.”

In June 2016, Merchant’s Arch had to be temporarily closed by Dublin City Council after the roof of the walkway section partially collapsed. Two people were brought to hospital with minor injuries when timber and rubble fell to the ground.