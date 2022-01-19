Over €300k in funding to help Dubliners discover a new grá for the Irish language

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers with Niamh O'Kennedy from Murphy's Ice-cream, at the BÁC le Gaeilge project announcement encouraging the use of the Irish language in Dublin. Pic: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Dubliners are being encouraged to develop a new grá for the Irish language through a Government-funded initiative.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, has approved funding of €325,000 for the establishment of the Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge project.

Conradh na Gaeilge, who will run the project in partnership with Dublin City Council until 2024, has set out a programme of activities to ensure the Irish language is seen and heard more around the city.

Its head office on Harcourt Street will be used to provide information to businesses and the public about services available in Irish.

There is a growing community of Irish speakers in Dublin, partly due to the rise in popularity of gaelscoileanna and the promotion of the language by GAA clubs and other establishments, including two radio stations.

Announcing the grant, Minister Chambers said: “This project is of particular importance to ensure the Irish language thrives in the city.”

Julian de Spáinn, secretary general of Conradh na Gaeilge, revealed that the use of Irish in Dublin is growing, especially among young people.

“Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge is now in place to ensure the language is seen, heard and used more in ordinary city life,” he said.

“The benefits of the use of Irish will be presented to the city's business community and they will be encouraged to provide services in Irish in the future.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said she looked forward to “a comprehensive and creative programme that supports the use of the Irish language in the capital”.

Niamh O’Kennedy of Murphy’s Ice Cream in Wicklow Street, who are supporting the initiative, believes the launch has come at the perfect time.

“We have seen a huge increase and interest in the Irish language from our customers and staff,” she said. “We are now offering all our staff the opportunity to avail of free Irish language lessons.

“With the support of Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge, we believe the Irish language can be accessible and enjoyable for all.”

The BÁC le Gaeilge programme will encourage businesses to use Irish on signage, websites, advertising material and menus in cafes and restaurants. It will also work to establish an Irish language quarter in the city.