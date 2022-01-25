Over €135m to improve key walking and cycling routes in Dublin

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, cyclist Thomas Clements (6), from Harolds Cross, and Anne Graham of the NTA, in Blackrock Park to announce the extra funds for walking and cycling infrastructure. Pic: Julien Behal

Over €135m in funding has been set aside for a number of key walking and cycling projects in Dublin this year.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced the National Transport Authority (NTA) will allocate €289m to local authorities for up to 1,200 active travel projects around the country in 2022.

Dublin City Council received the largest allocation of the capital’s four local authorities, with over €52m to be spent on 85 schemes.

This includes funding of €7.5m for the Clontarf 2 City Centre (C2CC) greenway route, linking Alfie Byrne Road with Amiens Street/Talbot Street via Fairview Park.

Funding of €350,000 has been ringfenced for Dublin City Council’s section of the Dodder greenway, from Sir John Rogerson Quay to the border with South Dublin, while the Liffey cycle route will get €2.8m

The Santry River Greenway has been allocated €50,000, with a design team expected to be appointed to the project in the second quarter of this year.

This will see a 6.4km pedestrian and cycle route from Bull Island to Swords Road in Santry, taking in Raheny and Coolock.

In Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, almost €39m will be spent on around 57 projects, including €1m for the Merrion Gates to Seapoint section of the East Coast Trail.

Up to €200,000 is to be invested in bicycle parking in the county, while €560,000 will go towards mobility improvements in Sandyford village.

Funding of €1.2m will go to flagship projects such as the Park to Park and Mountain to Metal routes, with over €1.1m set aside for the Sea to Mountains cycle scheme

The council’s Safe to Schools programme will receive €1m and €650,000 is to be spent on accessibility improvements at park entrances.

South Dublin County Council will receive over €18m in funding, with much of the expenditure going towards various sections of the Dodder greenway project, in addition to new cycle routes, including Rathfarnham to Citywest and Tallaght to Clondalkin.

Fingal County Council has been allocated over €25m for active travel projects, including the Broadmeadow Way in Donabate (€400,000), the extension of the Sutton to Malahide scheme (€200,000) and the Royal Canal cycle route (€200,000).

Announcing the funding, Minister Ryan called for the delivery of sustainable transport modes to be accelerated as Covid restrictions are lifted.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic,” he said.

“We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.

“Local authorities and the NTA have been provided with an unprecedented increase in funding for additional staff for active travel.”

Anne Graham, chief executive of the NTA, welcomed the “substantial investment” in active travel infrastructure.

“More people than ever want to cycle and walk as part of their daily journey,” she said. “It is incumbent on us to encourage them to precisely do that so they can leave the car behind.”