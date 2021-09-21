Open House Dublin 2021: Here are 10 must-see events and tours

Guided walking tours of the Botanic Gardens are just one of the many events on offer over the course of the weekend during Open House 2021. Photo: David Conachy.

Open House Dublin 2021 has been launched with the programme’s list of events published this morning.

The three-day event, which runs from October 15-17, boasts a feast of tours by foot, bike, boat and bus, as well as screenings of films and activities for children.

Independent.ie has put together a list of 10 activities and events to be enjoyed during this year’s event.

Traditional singing tour of Dublin City

This traditional singing tour of the city will feature An Góilín traditional singers and will also be led by Architect Daire Bracken.

Open-top bus tours

There will be six open-top Big Bus tours specially curated and led by architects and historians around the capital on the weekend of Open House Dublin, across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These have been devised to take in some of the capital’s most architecturally beautiful structures.

Port and Canal Boat tours

Open House will feature tours of Dublin Port but also canal boat tours of the Grand Canal Dock, in a new way to see Dublin.

Cycling tours

There will be guided and self-guided cycling tours of Dublin City and Dún Laoghaire available across all three days of the festival.

Guided tours of Dublin’s green spaces

The Iveagh Gardens, Botanical Gardens, the Irish War Memorial Gardens and and an 8km Dublin Dash running tour of Phoenix Park will also be available throughout Open House Dublin. Guides will educate on the history of the green spaces while visitors take in their beauty.

Walking tours of the capital

There will be guided walking tours of historic city and suburban locations such as the laneways and markets, Georgian Dublin, Temple Bar, The Liberties, Kilmainham, the Monto and Docklands all through the weekend, which will enable patrons to take in some of the intricate beauty of the capital’s streets.

The Big Debate: ‘Living in the City’

With speakers including Andrea Horan, Founder of Tropical Popical and Andrew Griffin, Co-Founder of Urban Agency, The Big Debate will take place at The Complex Arts venue in Smithfield with a live audience but will also be live-streamed online at 6pm, Saturday, October 16.

Children’s programme of events

A programme of events for children, including an Imaginative Drawing Workshop at the Chester Beatty, Airfield Junior – a 360 Virtual Time Travel Tour, a Lego Workshop, New self-guided Architreks tours for families, and digital competitions wil all be held during Open House 2021.

Films detailing historical sites

A second series of site-specific films on subjects such as the Iveagh Market, Cathal Brugha Catering College, the Four Courts and Pigeon House Power Station will premiere online and in person at the Lighthouse Cinema at 6pm, Friday, October 15.

It will also be screened all weekend at the Irish Architecture Foundation building on Bachelors Walk and will be available to watch on demand on the Open House Dublin website.

Architect film series

A number of on-site architect films will be broadcast from locations around Dublin.

The series will also feature online tours of residential projects by a selection of Dublin’s architects.

The programme was launched at Dublin’s historical Pigeon House by Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, alongside Irish Architectural Foundation Director Nathalie Weadick.

Members of Stoneybatter Youth Service, who will act as guides at an exhibition of their own work at the National Museum of Ireland, were also in attendance.

All events are free with many requiring advance booking. Booking will open on Tuesday, September 28. The full programme of events for Open House Dublin is available here: https://openhousedublin.com/