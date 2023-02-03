Only two weeks left for Dublin Lotto player to claim €250,000 prize

With just two weeks left to claim their winnings of €250,000, the National Lottery are appealing to players in the Ringsend area of Dublin to check their old Lotto tickets.

The Lotto Plus 2 prize winner has until the deadline of close of business on Monday, February 20 to claim their prize.

Players are being urged to check their tickets from the Saturday, November 19, 2022, draw.

The winning numbers of the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 01, 02, 08, 18, 31, 36, and the bonus was 44.

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on Monday, November 14 at Maxol service station, Ringsend Road, Dublin 4.

A National Lottery spokesperson is appealing to Lotto players who may have purchased their tickets in Ringsend for the November 19 draw to urgently check their old tickets.

“With the claim deadline fast approaching, we are eager to hear from the Dublin winner as soon as possible. We are appealing to all of our Lotto players who purchased their ticket for the Saturday, November 19 draw at Maxol on Ringsend Road, Dublin 4. There is a player who has a ticket worth €250,000 which is yet to be claimed.

“The winning ticket was purchased on Monday, November 14 and has until close of business Monday, February 20 to claim their prize.

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”