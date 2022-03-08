One hundred Ukraine banners to fly along route of St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin

Dublin City Council is to fly flags of support in Ukraine colours at various locations around the city. Pic: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Blue and yellow flags will fly at several locations around the city this month as a gesture of Dubliners’ solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

From today, 100 banners in the Ukrainian flag colours will be hung on lampposts along the route of the St Patrick’s Day parade in the city centre.

Dublin City Council also announced that the Ukrainian flag will be raised at the Mansion House for a period of two weeks, starting today.

On March 17, two flags will fly on O’Connell Bridge, one on Butt Bridge and one on Capel Street Bridge.

The Samuel Beckett Bridge will continue to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag at night.

Councillors held a vigil in support of Ukraine at Dublin City Hall last night ahead of the full monthly council meeting. An emergency motion to twin Dublin with Kyiv was later agreed.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Like all people who live by democratic principles, I have been shocked and appalled at the horrific scenes coming from Ukraine.

“It defies everything we believe in that Russia has mounted this completely unwarranted, destructive invasion and annihilation of a peaceful neighbour.

“I am calling on the people of Dublin to do whatever they can to help and support our Ukrainian friends, be that in the form of financial donations to organisations working on the ground or just displaying the Ukrainian colours as a show of solidarity.”