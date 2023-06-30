Nurse was robbed as she waited for a bus

A student who knocked a nurse to the ground and stole her mobile phone while she was waiting for a bus has been jailed for two months.

Clinton Aiyudubie (21) had since sought help for his mental health issues and was a different man to the one who committed this crime, his lawyer said.

The defendant, of Dromheath Drive in Blanchardstown, admitted robbing the woman of an iPhone, bank card and travel cards, worth €500, at the N3 near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on February 18, 2021.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that the victim, a nurse, was waiting for a bus when Aiyudubie approached her, knocked her to the ground, and took her phone and cards.

Sgt Callaghan said the victim suffered bruising to her hands.

She gave a description of the robber, and Aiyudubie was later stopped and found with the stolen items.

Solicitor Kelly Breen said Aiyudubie had received treatment for his mental health issues, was on medication and was doing well.

Aiyudubie, a student, also worked in a hospice. This incident took place two years ago, and Aiyudubie was doing much better, Ms Breen added