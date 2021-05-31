Number of people sleeping rough in Dublin drops to 125

A tent on O'Connell Street during the week of the Spring Count, carried out by the Simon Community. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A survey carried out by a leading Dublin homeless charity has shown a decrease in the number of rough sleepers in the city compared to last winter.

It has been confirmed that 125 people were sleeping rough across the Dublin region over the week of the ‘Spring 2021 Count’, which was carried out from April 19-25.

This represents a reduction of 14 people (10pc) on the 139 found to be rough sleeping during the week-long ‘Winter Count’ in November 2020.

A high number of unused beds – on average 91 beds per night – were available in emergency accommodation facilities throughout the week of the count, according to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), which arranged for the survey to be carried out by the Dublin Simon Community outreach team.

Of the 125 people found to rough sleeping, 110 had previously been assessed by the DRHE for homeless services, and the remaining 15 were being actively engaged with by the outreach team to link into services.

The majority of those confirmed as rough sleeping were male, Irish and aged between 26-45 years, with 59pc of them using tents.

The DRHE said that 16 individuals identified as rough sleepers in both the winter and spring counts are to be targeted as part of the ‘Housing First’ response to provide them with a permanent home and appropriate supports.

It added that 90pc of those found rough sleeping during the Spring 2021 count had used homeless accommodation in the past; 71pc had at some time in the three months prior to the count; and 40pc had an open booking for emergency shelter on at least one of the nights they were found to be sleeping rough.

Welcoming the reduction in the number of rough sleepers, The Dublin Simon Community said: “Sleeping in a tent or sleeping bag is not safe and it is imperative that the HSE and local authorities continue to work together to put the appropriate mental health supports and accommodation options in place to cater for clients’ individual, complex needs.”