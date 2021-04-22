Gerry Malone who took to Facebook in an attempt to track down a childhood sweetheart from 1966. Picture: Gerry Mooney

A Dublin grandfather is searching for the childhood sweetheart he lost touch with after he couldn’t afford to buy her a Christmas present as a teenager in 1966.

Gerry Malone (69), from Rathcoole, but originally from the Liberties, is looking for his long lost love after “restarting” his life following the all-clear from cancer.

His original post on Facebook led to a huge response from people caught up in the story of a young romance lost in the pages of history.

The post read: “Would anyone out there know of Catherine… (From the Liberties). I want to apologise for calling it off Christmas week, 1966. I was 15 and had no money for a present. Sorry.”

Many people who responded said they found Gerry’s honesty refreshing and they were hoping he could find his childhood sweetheart to offer an apology face-to-face.

“I couldn’t believe how many people responded to the post,” Gerry said. “I just wanted to make sure Catherine was happy and to apologise for all those years ago.

“I’m a survivor of prostate cancer. I had accepted death and I was trying to look forward to how I would manage this. I thought about where I would be buried, did I want a cremation - but then a scan showed the all clear results in February.

“My French doctor told me I have a second chance at life and to go for it. It was just wonderful news. That girl (Catherine) was my first girlfriend and, of course, she may well have moved on with her life, but I wanted her to know I was sorry.

“That day has been with me for all my life. She gave me a present of Cedarwood aftershave and I couldn’t afford to get her a gift back. Rather than go through Christmas and get her nothing, I made up an excuse and that was it.

“I saw her once or twice afterwards but I hid each time I saw her. It broke my heart for a long, long time. When the doctor said I have one life and I have to enjoy it, I really felt I wanted to find Catherine,” he added.

His post resonated with many people on the Dublin Down Memory Lane Facebook page, and even resulted in one man penning a poem about the experience.

Gerry said he has been married twice and is father to four “wonderful” children, but now he’s single again.

“The more I think about it, this love thing is funny,” the former surveyor said. “You meet someone and fall madly and rapidly in love with them within the first five minutes.

“I think it's the great power above saying ‘this is your time, the chance you get - if you mess it up, it’s gone’. If I’d went ahead with it and not made that mistake all those years ago, I don't know where we'd be today.

“You never get that young love again and I don’t think it'll happen again for me. But just to be able to say sorry to Catherine and for her to know, would be lovely for me.”

Gerry said he’s been messaged on Facebook by countless people and has even had offers of marriage.

The grandfather-of-three was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2020, after issues urinating, and wanted to highlight the symptom for anyone who may be concerned.

He encouraged anyone with similar symptoms to seek medical advice.

“I was scared, I didn’t want to find out what was wrong,” Gerry said. “But my eldest, Amy, said I had to do something. I went to my GP and got a blood test.

“I expected the worst but when I was diagnosed, I accepted it. I went to Tallaght Hospital for treatment and for radiotherapy at St Luke’s at St James’ Hospital.

“I went 39 times and on the last time, the doctor phoned and told me my test had shown the all clear. He told me I could restart my life again.

"There are no words I can think of that would actually communicate just how much I want to thank the staff at St James’ Hospital and Tallaght. I am so grateful to the staff and the HSE for giving me my life back.

“If I never find Catherine again, that’s just fine - but I’d love to know she’s happy and that she accepts my apology for all those years ago.”

Gerry also thanked the oncology outpatient departments at each hospital for helping him on his road to recovery.