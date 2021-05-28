Q&A: What will Dublin’s nightlife look like after Covid?

People drink at outside tables on a busy Grafton Street in October last year. Pic: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Amsterdam is among a number of EU cities to successfully use a night mayor. Pic: Aurore Belot/AFP via Getty Images)

Why is Dublin City Council (DCC) being urged by some politicians to create a new security force called ‘night marshals’?

Because with the end of Covid-19 finally in sight, attention is turning to what Dublin’s post-pandemic nightlife might look like. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told us to prepare for an “outdoors summer”, while the Government is also planning to liberalise Ireland’s antiquated licensing laws next year.

All this will mean more activity in Dublin city centre after dark, raising the obvious question of how to keep that activity safe. Late last month, Dublin’s Green Party councillors called for the employment of night marshals who can “monitor after-hours usage of public spaces and encourage pro-social behaviour and civic-mindedness”.

What exactly are night marshals and how would they work?

Basically, they would be the equivalent of stewards at sports events or music festivals. “We want people to relax, we want them to have fun,” the Greens’ north inner city councillor Janet Horner has said. “But we also want them to know where the toilets are, where bins are [and] remind them to be picking up after themselves.”

In other words, night marshals are based on the belief that most situations can be sorted out with a friendly word and a bit of common sense. They could be seen as a cheaper, faster and less heavy-handed alternative to putting more gardaí on the streets.

Why has the easing of Covid-19 restrictions brought this problem into sharper focus?

With the weather getting warmer but pubs still closed, outdoor drinking is on the rise. The increase in bad behaviour as well has been all too obvious. Portobello Plaza is currently closed for weekends (and not scheduled to reopen until June 11) because residents complained about noise, urination and even defecation outside their doors late at night.

This has naturally annoyed law-abiding people, who feel they are being punished for the sins of a few and the council’s failure to provide proper facilities.

What’s the argument against employing night marshals to improve this kind of situation?

According to critics of the idea, outdoor security staff are useless if they can’t physically restrain someone. “In a public space, you need something called the police,” the Temple Bar Trading Company CEO Martin Harte warned recently. “[They] are the only people with the powers of arrest.

“In many cases, if you were to use night marshals, you could actually undermine the police. You could have some guy or girl telling a group of 200 or 300 people to take it down a decibel or 10 on a particular street… then you could have a fight on your hands.”

Where does DCC’s management stand on night marshals?

It’s not too keen. In a letter to the Greens on May 7, DCC’s chief executive Owen Keegan said the council doesn’t have “the statutory power or the trained personnel to deal with these issues”. Tackling public order offences, he maintained, is a matter for An Garda Síochána – a response that councillor Horner has dubbed “hypocritical” due to DCC’s current shutdown of Portobello Plaza.

So how does DCC intend to improve the city’s evening social scene?

While night marshals may not be a runner for now, a Dublin night mayor (no pun intended) is very much on the cards. Night mayors (or czars) now operate in more than 50 cities worldwide, and earlier this month DCC unanimously passed a Fine Gael motion to create one here too.

The details are still vague, but essentially this person will act as a champion for the night-time economy – liaising between different interest groups such as pubs, clubs, restaurants, residents, gardaí and security staff.

What sort of reforms might be on the agenda?

The council has recently been consulting Mirik Milan, a Dutch club promoter and self-described “rebel in a suit” who served as the night mayor of Amsterdam from 2012 to 2018. His big idea was the introduction of 24-hour venues in the west of the city which contained galleries, live entertainment and work spaces along with the usual drinking dens.

As well as creating a dedicated night-time district, this solved the problem of crowds spilling on to the streets when all pubs shut at the same time. In fact, Milan claims that alcohol-related violence in the area reduced by 20pc.

The Dutchman also made use of local “hosts” who, in his words, “try to calm a situation down when there is an issue” – not a million miles away from the Greens’ night marshals proposal.

“We really made sure that the police weren’t visible any more,” Milan told Newstalk radio last month. “Only in the back alleys, not with heavy force at 4am on the street.”

What difference will the Government’s proposed new licensing laws make?

As unveiled by the then justice minister Helen McEntee last February (and expected to become law in 2022), they will extend closing times and give people more socialising options. Ireland currently has some of the most restrictive regulations on the sale of alcohol in Europe.

They are partly based on the 1935 Public Dance Hall Act, which was supported by Catholic bishops worried about the influence of jazz music. Under the new regime, Sunday trading hours will be brought in line with the rest of the week and nightclubs can apply for an annual permit to let them stay open past 2.30am.

McEntee is also planning a special category of alcohol licences for arts venues such as theatres. The minister believes this will appeal to both locals and tourists. “We need to broaden the range of cultural offerings available in the night-time economy,” McEntee has said previously.

Finally, what do Dubliners themselves think?

That things can only get better. In a survey commissioned by Dublin City Council last year called Your Dublin, Your Voice, 73pc of people rated the city’s nightlife as either “very poor” or “somewhat poor”.

On a more positive note, 70pc thought a night-time manager could improve the situation. With or without night marshals, Dublin after dark will soon be a much busier place – so the challenge for policy-makers is to make it a better place too.