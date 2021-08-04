Work on demolishing Dalymount stand roof to begin next July 

The new Dalymount Park stadium is expected to cost over €35m to build

Work on the redevelopment of Dalymount Park is expected to commence after the 2022 season, subject to funding for the project being secured, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

An update issued by the stadium project team revealed that a number of “enabling works” would be carried out in the next 12 months, including demolition of the Des Kelly stand roof.

This is scheduled to start next July and will take between eight to 10 weeks to complete, according to the council. The demolition of the Connaught Street terrace is to be the subject of a Part 8 planning application, meaning it will be submitted on behalf of the local authority.

Dublin City Council plans to complete work on the redeveloped Phibsboro stadium in time for the beginning of the 2025 League of Ireland season. However, it said this timeline is “very much dependent” on further funding becoming available.

To date, €918,750 has been secured for the design and planning stage of the project under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund grant, which was approved by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Further funding is to be sought from the second round of this stream once the project has a detailed design and planning permission has been secured.

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park as a UEFA category 3 municipal stadium, which will be shared between Bohemians and Shelbourne FC, is expected to cost over €35m.

Dublin City Council has previously stated its intention to sell Tolka Park in Drumcondra for €15m to part-fund the project, although there is no mention of this in the latest update.

In 2015, Dublin City Council purchased Dalymount Park from Bohemians for €3.8m as the club was no longer in a financial position to support the stadium.

While Shelbourne has agreed to move to Dalymount Park, there is considerable local opposition to the potential loss of Tolka Park if it’s rezoned for housing and sold to a private developer.

The Save Tolka Park group recently unveiled its own plan for the ground to be retained as a sporting and community facility.

In a statement posted on social media, the group said: “The Save Tolka Park campaign's position continues to be that one historical Dublin stadium should not be sacrificed so that another survives.

“Recent proposed funding indicated that the sale of Tolka was necessary to fund Dalymount, but this isn't mentioned in the latest project update. If this represents a change of stance from Dublin City Council management, that is to be welcomed.

“The rezoning and sale of Tolka remains in the hands of Dublin city councillors, and we will continue to argue for their commitment that public land for public use applies to Tolka also.”

Last month, a motion was passed at the Central Area Committee of Dublin City Council calling for the Dalymount project not to be connected to, or dependent on, the sale of Tolka Park.

Councillors also agreed that playing facilities for women and girls should be properly safeguarded as part of any redevelopment of Dalymount or Tolka Park.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.