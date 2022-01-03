Work on Clontarf to city centre cycle route gets green light

The new project will connect the Sutton to Clontarf cycleway with the city centre. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Work on a new protected cycle route and priority bus corridor linking Clontarf with Dublin city centre could start as early as April.

The National Transport Authority has granted construction stage approval for the €28m scheme, which paves the way for a contractor to be appointed this month.

The new 2.7km section, which will run from the junction of Clontarf Road and Alfie Byrne Road to Talbot Street/Amiens Street, was identified as a primary route in the Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan in 2013.

When completed, the work will complement the existing coastal cycling route from Sutton to Clontarf and provide a vital missing link to the city.

Dublin City Council said the Clontarf to City Centre (C2CC) project would offer “high-quality, continuous and consistent” cycling facilities to cater for existing and future demand.

It believes vulnerable road users will be protected through the delivery of a “safe and attractive” route for commuter and recreational cyclists.

Priority bus infrastructure being developed as part of the project will also improve public transport journey times and reliability, according to the local authority.

A detailed traffic management plan will be prepared as part of the construction set-up phase, with access to businesses and homes to be maintained at all times during the works.

Dublin City Council said it would engage with residents and businesses as the project progresses and will distribute an information leaflet in affected communities this month.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said the go ahead for the construction stage of the project was “big news” for the northside of Dublin.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said the NTA’s approval of the final business case for the C2CC project would allow work on the scheme to start this year.

The Dublin Cycling Campaign also welcomed the news and said it looked forward to seeing the construction of the route commencing soon.