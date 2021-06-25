SO it begins. BusConnects is finally going live this weekend, but in baby steps.

The 29a, 31, 31a, 31b and 32 buses serving north Dublin out as far as Howth and Malahide are set to disappear on Sunday.

Instead, commuters will hop on the H1, H2 and H3.

This will take some getting used to, and in time all the traditional bus numbers we grew up with in Dublin and had firmly ingrained in our brains will be replaced as eight new “bus spines” identified with the letters A to H unveiled over the coming years.

The change marks the beginning of the redesigned bus network that forms part of the €2bn BusConnects plan to overhaul the transport system in the capital, with 230km of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes.

From the beginning, it was a plan mired in confusion and controversy.

The fact the traditional bus numbers are changing brought an outcry when it was announced in July 2018, and there was almost national mourning for the potential loss of the 46a, immortalised in the song Summer In Dublin by Liam Reilly and Bagatelle.

Then came the news that instead of taking one bus into town, a person might have to take two.

BusConnects bosses have argued that the changes passengers will have to get used to will be rewarded with more bus frequency and greater capacity on greener vehicles that will reduce journey times with more bus lanes and bus priority.

The cat was really set among the pigeons when it was learned that gardens would be claimed and trees cut down in order to widen roads for the BusConnects plan.

That news caused a lot of distress and anger, and it was not long until people mobilised and started placing ribbons on potentially condemned trees and placards on historical walls and railings that were under threat.

Everyone was in a panic. Some thought these changes would happen suddenly, and one morning they would wake to find a JCB on the lawn.

The outcry from the public about the number of trees to be removed and gardens that would be eroded was expressed in the public consultations on the project.

BusConnects came back with revised plans that would save most of the trees and lessen the number of gardens affected, but this would be at the expense of car drivers who would potentially face more one-way systems and less road space.

In reality, BusConnects was two different projects.

The first was the redesign of the current network, which gets put into practice on Sunday.

The second and more long-term project was creating 16 new bus corridors radiating out from the city.

Not only did we have to get used to the idea of A to H spines, we had the 1 to 16 corridors to juggle mentally with as well, and the National Transport Authority (NTA), which oversees BusConnects, did not do a very good job of clearing up that confusion in the beginning.

Both aspects of the plan have already gone through a public consultation process in which members of the public and other interested groups could submit their reactions to the proposals.

While the cutting down of trees and taking gardens aspect of BusConnects generated most public comment, it attracted fewer submissions from the public than the A to H factor.

This is because far more people with an opinion were using public transport than owned potentially threatened garden space or lived on roads with trees.

The NTA argued that all the changes needed to be made, not only to address the gridlock that snarled us in traffic on a daily basis, but to protect against that congestion growing in the future because of an increasing population.

A report at the time showed Dublin was the 14th most-congested city in the world, and the sixth worst in Europe.

Gridlock in Dublin cost an estimated €350m a year, and drivers were spending an average of 45 minutes more time travelling in traffic than they should have under more normal circumstances.

Cycling campaigners have mixed feelings about the quality of some of these lanes, and have highlighted how sharing junctions with buses and cars in places will be problematic.

Every year, a survey is carried out to see how people are making their way into town between 7am and 10am.

In 2017, 70pc of people travelling into Dublin city did so by walking, cycling or using buses, trains and taxis. Cars accounted for only 30pc.

While the NTA hinted it would use cameras to police bus lanes and issue fines to transgressors, that ambition was knocked back by former Transport Minister Shane Ross, who said it is the job of the gardaí to police the roads.

Will working from home make people more likely to use public transport because it will move faster, or more likely to use their cars because there will be less traffic?

Have we all become germaphobes and do not want to sit beside strangers on buses, or are we even more green aware and want to reduce global carbon emissions?

Maybe Covid-19 has made us more adaptable. Getting used to jumping on a H instead of a 31a will be child’s play compared to some of the drastic changes we have all mastered over the past 15 months.