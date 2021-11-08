‘Who in their right mind is going to put up with this abuse every week?’ – north Dublin soccer leagues back referees’ strike

Referees have decided not to participate in NDSL matches this weekend

Two Dublin underage football leagues have backed a decision by referees to withdraw their services this weekend due to “constant abuse” and “threatening behaviour”.

In a statement, the North Dublin Schoolboys/Girls League (NDSL) and Metropolitan Girls League (MGL) said its officers had met and “fully agree” with the referees’ decision to call off all games, including small-sided and 11-a-side fixtures, as well as friendlies.

Describing it as “a sad day for football”, Tony Gains, honorary secretary and chief executive of the leagues, claimed the abusive behaviour was coming from “managers, players, coaches and supporters”.

“This weekend, a female referee – refereeing her first of three games – was abused so badly from the time she entered the pitch that she’s now decided to give up refereeing entirely.”

Mr Gains added that another young referee was “so petrified” that he was afraid to collect his gear. “The abuse he took was absolutely disgraceful,” he said.

The NDSL said its disciplinary committee has now been instructed to have “zero tolerance” for such behaviour and will “penalise culprits where it hurts”.

“Let me remind all our clubs that you are responsible for the conduct of managers, players, coaches and supporters,” the NDSL’s statement continued. “This is a sad day for football and I hope we will learn from what is happening this weekend.”

In a Facebook post, the league said it would be in touch with referees regarding the following week’s fixtures. There was widespread support on social media for the referees’ stance.

“The so-called grown-ups responsible for this need to be banished from the sidelines – fair play to the refs for taking a stand and to the league for backing them,” said one comment.

Others called for clubs to be banned for abusive behaviour and believed that a referees’ strike had been “coming for a while”. Some proposed that clubs be fined or deducted points if found responsible for abusing referees.

There has been growing concern at the levels of aggression witnessed on the sidelines this season, with several NDSL games having to be abandoned.

One manager told Independent.ie that much of the abuse was coming from parents as opposed to coaches.

“I recently spoke to a referee after a game and asked if he was going to make a note in his report of the abuse he took from the opposition’s sideline, which was completely unacceptable,” he said.

“The reality is there is a massive referee shortage, but who in their right mind is going to want to put up with this sort of behaviour every week? This has become a massive problem and clubs need to take a stand.”