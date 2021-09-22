Warning over scammers using phone number of Dublin garda station

Gardai have warned about phone scammers appearing to use the numbers of local stations

A warning has been issued after fraudsters used a phone number that appeared to come from a Dublin garda station as part of a phishing scam.

Gardaí posted an alert on social media after receiving reports of Santry Garda Station’s phone number being used in recent attempts to dupe people into handing over their PPS numbers.

In some cases, those receiving calls were informed about fraudulent activity on their bank accounts.

Gardaí said callers reported receiving or having missed calls from the Santry number, following by a pre-recorded message looking for personal information.

There has also been a significant increase in cold calling and phishing scams linked to mobile phone numbers starting with the 083 prefix, according to gardaí.

“If you receive a call, please be advised that gardaí will never ask you for a PPS number or any information linked to your personal bank account,” a post on the Garda Facebook page said. “Please do not engage with anyone seeking this information.”

There have been previous cases this year of numbers appearing to come from garda stations being used by scammers.

According to the garda press office, while most members of the public realise these types of calls are not legitimate, those with little or no previous interaction with gardaí may be susceptible to this type of fraud.

“An Garda Síochána is working with our National Diversity and Integration Unit to reach out through our various networks to highlight this scam to all,” a spokesperson said.

“While the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money.

“Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

“In many cases, the subsequent call from the fraudsters appears to provide reassurance to the victim that this is a legitimate call, which it is not.”

RTÉ’s Prime Time reported last night that phone scams have risen by 440pc since Covid-19.