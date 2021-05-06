Warning as daytrippers stranded on island off Dublin coast

Daytrippers have been warned about the risk of getting stranded on an island off the coast of Skerries after a number of recent rescues.

The RNLI has reported a worrying increase in the number of people becoming stuck on Shenick Island in north county Dublin.

In the space of three days last month, local lifeboat volunteers were tasked with bringing a total of four adults and five children to safety. They had walked out to the island at low tide but found themselves quickly cut-off by rising waters and were unable to return to shore.

Skerries RNLI have attributed the increase in calls to people spending more time outdoors during Covid-19 restrictions. In total, there have been six incidents involving Shenick Island in the past year.

According to the RNLI, a mixture of visitors and local people have needed assistance after venturing out to the island and being caught out by the tide.

In one recent incident, Skerries RNLI were alerted by Dublin Coast Guard after a 999 caller reported a person stranded on Shenick Island who was attempting to wade ashore through the rising tide.

While this individual made it to shore safely, several people were still on the island when the inshore lifeboat arrived. However, they informed the crew that they did not require assistance and would not attempt to return to shore until the next low tide.

This was the third such call-out in the space of three days for Skerries RNLI. With the summer holiday season approaching and more daytrippers to the popular seaside town expected, the public have been reminded to be aware of water safety when exploring Dublin’s coastline.

Skerries RNLI spokesperson Gerry Canning believes that people are underestimating the distance and time involved when walking out to Shenick Island at low tide.

He warned that slippery rocks around the island can make for treacherous conditions underfoot and this was further reducing the short window that walkers had between tides.

“Once again, we’d like to remind people to check the tides before exploring the coastline and to remember that not all tides are the same,” he said. “They need to pay attention to the tidal height as well as the time.”

At the launch of its Mayday Mile fundraising campaign this month, the RNLI revealed that volunteer lifeboat crews from its three lifeboat stations in Dublin – at Dun Laoghaire, Skerries and Howth – launched 145 times and brought 163 people to safety in 2020.