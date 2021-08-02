Tyres, scooter, shopping trolley and bricks dumped in Tolka river, new report finds

The latest IBAL litter survey was critical of the amount of rubbish found dumped at Annesley Bridge in Fairview

More than a dozen tyres, a shopping trolley and a scooter were found dumped in a section of the Tolka river in Fairview during a recent litter survey.

The nationwide survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) showed that while 40pc of 32 coastal spots inspected were deemed “clean to European norms”, there was a rise in areas branded “littered”.

The report found that the majority of areas monitored by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in June and July fell short of having “clean” status.

In Dublin, the Tolka river at Annesley Bridge was classified as “littered”, with at least a dozen tyres, a shopping trolley, a scooter and bricks, along with food and alcohol-related litter found dumped in the river, according to the report.

There was better news for Portmarnock, which improved on its 2019 result and was complimented by IBAL for having large areas that were “completely free of litter”.

“The approach from the public car park was a lovely one and beautifully managed,” the report said. “The expansive area is exceptionally well served by litter bins and opportunities to separate waste on the beach itself.”

Dún Laoghaire Harbour also fared well in the survey and was found to be “clean to European norms”. However, Killiney, Skerries and Grand Canal Dock all fell into the “moderately littered” category.

Conor Horgan of IBAL welcomed the increase in the number of clean beaches and harbours compared to the study two years ago.

“This is especially encouraging given the number of people who are staycationing and availing of our coastal amenities this year,” he said.

“There is evidence that many local authorities have upped their game in terms of additional bins, facilities and signage.

“However, at the bottom end of the table, we’ve seen many areas deteriorate from ‘moderately littered’ to ‘littered’,” he added.

Mr Horgan paid tribute to the 1,500 volunteers attached to Clean Coasts groups for their work in keeping our beaches litter-free. “Their efforts are clearly bearing fruit,” he said.

The IBAL survey also found evidence of “Covid-related litter”, including cigarette butts, sweet wrappers, disposable masks, plastic bottles and coffee cups.

Alcohol cans were also found in almost half of all sites surveyed, the report said.