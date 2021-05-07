Trolley, tyres, mattresses and 200 golf balls dumped in Malahide estuary

An old shopping trolley dumped in the Malahide estuary. Pic courtesy of Malahide Estuary Clean-up Facebook page

New photos have emerged that lay bare the extent of illegal dumping at Malahide estuary.

The estuary is designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA) and is a well-known bird sanctuary. It is also a popular location for water sports such as windsailing and kayaking.

Local resident Eric Westphal has set up a Facebook page to highlight the problem of illegal dumping in the estuary, and has called on Fingal County Council to initiate a major clean-up operation.

He told Independent.ie that he has come across everything from furniture and a shopping trolley, to wheelie bins, mattresses and tractor tyres while kayaking in the estuary with his daughter.

“We recently removed over 200 golf balls from the water and there are hundreds more still in there,” he said.

Mr Westphal believes that, judging by its rusted condition and build-up of algae, much of the dumped material has been in the estuary for years. He added that the discharge of wastewater from Swords into the estuary is a separate issue that needs to be addressed.

“There is no requirement for the water quality to be tested as it’s not a designated bathing area or a beach,” he said. “It can really stink at times.”

A short video clip, which has been shared on social media, also shows material being dumped from the M1 motorway bridge which spans the north county Dublin estuary, also known locally as Broadmeadow, on an unspecified date.

Mr Westphal has learned that local authorities are the legally responsible bodies for the removal of dumped material in Special Protection Areas such as Malahide Estuary. The issue is expected to be raised at this month’s full meeting of Fingal County Council.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Our Operations Department are aware of the problem and are working on a solution to remove the material, which unfortunately has either been illegally dumped or carried by the river into the estuary.

“The work needs to be carefully planned given the concerns surrounding the environmentally sensitive nature of the area; the health and safety of personnel; and the upstream flood water levels which impact on the tidal range of the estuary.”