Traffic-free project on Capel and Parliament Street extended again as 7,000 submissions received

A traffic-free pilot project on Capel Street and Parliament Street has been extended for a third time after Dublin City Council received 7,000 submissions from the public on the future of the scheme.

Both streets have been closed to traffic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights since June 11 as part of Covid recovery measures designed to facilitate outdoor dining.

The scheme was originally intended to run for six weeks but was extended to the end of August, and then until September 26, due to the level of positive feedback from businesses in the area.

A three-week public consultation was announced at the end of August to consider future options for the streets.

Dublin City Council today announced that both streets will now remain traffic-free on weekend evenings until October 3 as it sifts through the thousands of submissions received during its largest ever public consultation.

The local authority said there were “a wide range of diverse views” that would take some time to “carefully analyse”.

“When the submissions have been considered, a report will then be prepared for the elected members and detailed planning of the preferred option will be advanced,” a statement said.

“Any option which is advanced will be subject to further consultation and any necessary statutory requirements.”

This pilot project, which resulted in 1,300 metres of extra public space, also saw a section of the street closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, along with the installation of numerous ‘build-outs’ to provide outdoor areas for restaurants and bars.

These facilities will continue to remain in place over the winter months and will be reviewed next year, according to the council.

In a statement, Dublin City Council thanked gardaí and residents of the area for their cooperation and assistance during the weekend closures.

There is believed to be widespread support among restaurant and hospitality businesses in the area for a permanent extension of the traffic-free measures.

Panti Bar owner Rory O’Neill, who goes by the stage name Panti Bliss, recently told Independent.ie: “The vast majority of Dubliners want big, visionary, fundamental change – in this case, full pedestrianisation.”