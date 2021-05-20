‘Tolka Park should serve local community, not private developers’

Tolka Park should be kept as a community amenity and not rezoned to be sold off to private developers, campaigners have said.

Independent.ie has learned that the Save Tolka Park campaign – a coalition of local residents, football fans and community activists – are finalising their own proposals for the future of the ground, home to Shelbourne FC.

They hope to unveil their own detailed plans for the site on Richmond Road, Drumcondra, in the coming weeks.

There is mounting opposition to Dublin City Council’s intention to rezone the site and sell the grounds to a private developer to help fund the new Dalymount Park in Phibsboro.

The new stadium will be shared by Shelbourne and local rivals Bohemians, but the project, first announced in 2016, has been badly delayed and is still only at the design stage.

The expected cost of the project has risen from €20m to almost €35m, even with proposed seating capacity now reduced to 6,000.

Dublin City Council management informed councillors last year that the sale of Tolka Park would contribute €15m towards the cost of redeveloping Dalymount.

However, the Save Tolka Park group wants the Richmond Road grounds to be retained for public use and developed for sporting and community purposes.

Sources close to the campaign said there is concern at the potential loss of such an “important and historic” site to a private development.

The group insists it is not opposed to the redevelopment of Dalymount. However, it added that Tolka Park is located in an area already deprived of sporting and community facilities.

The future of the ground was raised this month at an online meeting hosted by Senator Marie Sherlock (Lab). She said while the need for housing on the site will be part of the conversation, any future development must also include sporting and community facilities.

“Tolka Park is a very important piece of land,” Senator Sherlock said. “Any proposed development needs to work for the whole area and address all local concerns.

“I am uncomfortable with the notion of selling off the city’s silver to finance a separate project, even though the Dalymount redevelopment is very much needed. We are selling off one thing to fund another.”

A Dublin City Council spokesperson said: “The plan for Tolka Park is to sell the grounds to fund a portion of the costs of the Dalymount project. No decision on the future use of the site has been made, however it will no longer continue as a League of Ireland stadium once Dalymount Park is redeveloped.”

A spokesperson for Shelbourne Football Club said they had no comment to make.