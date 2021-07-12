Terrified customers evacuated during vicious brawl between two women in Dealz

The Dealz store in Santry was forced to close for the day after the incident

Terrified customers had to be evacuated from a well-known discount store in Santry yesterday after a vicious brawl between two women.

The frightening incident happened at Dealz in Omni Park on Sunday afternoon, forcing the closure of the store for the rest of the day.

Eyewitnesses spoke of their shock after the fight broke out in one of the aisles of the busy store.

“Three men were trying to pull two grown women apart and there were children screaming,” one customer said.

“They were absolutely battering each other – there was blood and hair everywhere.

“Eventually the fight stopped and then one of them said something and it all kicked off again – it was just awful.”

When contacted by Independent.ie, Dealz in Santry confirmed that the violent incident had taken place, but said the safety of customers had been the priority at all times.

“As soon as it happened our staff guided customers safely off the premises and we made a decision to close for the rest of the day,” a spokesperson for the store said.

“It was frightening for everyone and a lot of children were upset. There was no major damage caused but they created quite a mess.”

Gardaí confirmed they received reports of an alleged assault at a premises in Omni Park Shopping Centre at approximately 2.45pm yesterday afternoon.

A garda spokesperson said: “No serious injuries were reported and no persons were taken to hospital. No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”