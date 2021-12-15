Stardust families ‘left in limbo yet again’ over delay in finding new inquest venue

Antoinette Keegan has called for the new inquest venue to be confirmed before Christmas

A new row has developed between the Stardust families and the Department of Justice after it emerged that the RDS will not be available as a venue when a full inquest into the tragedy is held next year.

At a pre-inquest hearing in October, relatives of the 48 victims were informed that the lease on the RDS is due to expire in February 2022 and an alternative location will need to be found.

The Ballsbridge venue is being used for the Stardust inquest by the senior Dublin coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, due to Covid-19 requirements.

This latest setback for the Stardust families follows a dispute with the Government over legal costs. The impasse ended after legal teams representing the Stardust relatives agreed to a reduction in their fees.

A fresh inquest into the 1981 St Valentine’s Day tragedy, in which 48 people died and more than 200 were injured, was announced after former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe ruled that one should be held in the public interest.

The Government has set aside €8m to cover the cost of the inquest, with full hearings due to get under way next year.

The eighth pre-inquest hearing is being held remotely in the RDS today, where families are expected to seek clarity on issues surrounding jury selection.

Antoinette Keegan, chairperson of the Stardust Victims’ Committee, who lost her sisters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the nightclub fire, said she had been seeking clarification from the Department of Justice for two months on where the inquests would be held next year.

“This is the largest ever inquest in the history of the State and as things stand there will be no venue for it after February,” she said.

“We are being left in limbo yet again. It’s an absolute joke and an insult to the families and the 48 victims.”

Ms Keegan said Dublin Castle had been suggested as a possible venue but she had since been informed this was no longer an option.

“We were told about the RDS situation on October 13, yet we are still in the dark,” she said. “We are demanding confirmation of a suitable venue before Christmas.”

She added that the families had prepared “pen portraits” of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, which would be submitted to the coroner in February.

“This will give an insight into their lives, achievements and expectations for the future before they died,” she said.

In an email to Ms Keegan, a Department of Justice official said they hoped to be able to confirm a new location for the inquest “very soon”.

The Department of Justice told Independent.ie that a bespoke courtroom had been built for the inquest at the RDS and this contract would run until February 2022.

“Work is ongoing with a view to securing suitable premises after that date,” a spokesperson said. “Once a location is confirmed, the families, their legal teams and the coroner will be advised.

“The Stardust fire was a national tragedy that has left a particular legacy of pain for many people. The Minister offers her deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the 48 young people killed.”