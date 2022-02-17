Stardust campaigner ‘jumped for joy’ at new ruling over inquest verdict

Antoinette Keegan with Charlie Bird at the unveiling of a new memorial in honour of the victims of the Stardust tragedy

Relatives of Stardust victims have welcomed a decision not to exclude a possible verdict of ‘unlawful killing’ at the upcoming inquests into the 1981 nightclub tragedy.

Legal representatives acting for Eamon Butterly, former manager of the Stardust, said their client believed the inquests should not proceed without a ruling that such a verdict would not be open to the jury.

However, Dr Myra Cullinane, the senior coroner overseeing the inquests, refused the application. In a five-page ruling, she said an inquest was not a criminal or civil trial, but “a factual investigation”.

“It is not the role of an inquest to lay blame upon (or to exonerate) any person or persons for the relevant death, but to investigate the cause and circumstances of that death,” she said.

Dr Cullinane pointed out while an inquest may make findings of fact and return a verdict, “these are of no legal effect” and are “simply for the public record”.

“An inquest does not administer justice between parties,” she said. “It is a hearing of matters of public interest.”

Dr Cullinane believed that to rule out any verdict prior to the hearing of any evidence “would be manifestly to invert the prescribed process”.

She said directions would be given to the jury at the opening of the inquest, at closing before they retired to consider their verdicts, “and possibly at other points”.

“If submissions are necessary from the relevant legal teams in relation to such directions, I will hear them,” she added.

Antoinette Keegan, chairperson of the Stardust Victims’ Committee, said the families welcomed the coroner’s refusal of Mr Butterly’s application.

“I jumped for joy for the first time in 41 years when I heard the decision,” she said. “This will be the biggest inquest in the history of the State and all possible verdicts must be open.

“Those who died only received medical verdicts back in 1982 and they are now entitled to a proper inquest. This is not the time for anyone to be calling the shots.”

To date, 11 pre-inquest hearings have been held in the RDS, but the lease on the venue is due to expire this month.

It was recently confirmed that the full inquest, expected to begin in late March, will now be held in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital.

A new inquest into the St Valentine’s Day tragedy, in which 48 people died and more than 200 were injured, was ordered by former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe in 2019.