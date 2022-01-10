Source of pollution ‘incident’ identified in river flowing through St Anne’s Park

The river flows through St Anne's Park in Raheny, which is popular with families, joggers and dog-walkers

The suspected source of river pollution in a northside park has been identified, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

In a statement, the council said it was aware of “an incident” in the River Naniken, which flows through St Anne’s Park before entering the sea at Bull Island.

“Investigations were carried out and the suspected source has been found,” it said. “Booms were installed to catch residual oil which may be present.”

As a precautionary measure, the local authority said it was advisable to keep out of the water until further notice.

No further information on the source of the pollution or the extent of any damage was immediately available from Dublin City Council.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) told Independent.ie she had requested full details of the incident from a senior parks department official.

“This is not the first time the River Naniken has been polluted and there have been previous warnings issued to people about not letting their dogs into the water,” she said.

“The council acted quickly to contain the incident, but it is important we find out the source of the pollution and eliminate any danger of it happening again in the future.”

Cllr Cooney added that preventing the pollution of the river was not just important for users of St Anne’s Park, but also for the wider protection of the Dublin Bay Bay Biosphere.