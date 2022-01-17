Sister’s emotional appeal to help Dubliner fighting cancer in Canada

Luke Markey moved to Canada in 2020 where he worked in construction

Luke Markey in St John's Hospital, Vancouver, where he is undergoing cancer treatment

The family of a Dubliner diagnosed with cancer in Canada have appealed for help so they can pay his medical bills and bring him back home for treatment.

Luke Markey (23), from Santry, has been living and working in Vancouver since 2020. Last week, he attended hospital after feeling run-down and out of breath.

He was shocked when blood tests and a biopsy revealed he was suffering from B Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Luke has been looked after by doctors at St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver since his diagnosis on January 14 and has had two blood transfusions in recent days.

However, due to the high cost of his medical treatment, he needs to return home so he can be cared for under Ireland’s public health system.

His younger sister Rebecca (22) claimed that a full course of treatment in Canada could cost anything between $1m and $2m CAD.

“His medical bills so far are $70,000 CAD and are rising every day,” she told Independent.ie.

“Apart from raising money to cover these costs, we want to have him home so he can be close to his family.

“It’s very bittersweet – we are really looking forward to seeing him again but at the same time we know we have a battle ahead.

“This has happened so quickly, it’s hard to take it all in. Luke has a lot of friends and family behind him and I’ve no doubt he’s going to beat this.

“I know I sound biased, but he is so well liked and makes an impact on everyone he meets.”

Rebecca is trying to contact the Irish consulate in Vancouver to see if they can arrange a flight for him back to Ireland.

The family is grateful for the support of Luke’s friend, Isobel Standring, who has stayed with him throughout his ordeal and is hoping to accompany him on his journey home.

Luke is reported to be “heartbroken” at having to leave Canada, where he had planned to settle permanently.

“He fell in love with Vancouver after spending a summer there and did everything he could to get back,” Rebecca said.

“He settled in so well over there and had made so many friends. There is a big Irish community, which helped him feel at home.

“He knows he needs to get back to Dublin to be with his family and continue his treatment. We’re all very close and I was heartbroken when he left.

“I’ve stayed in regular touch with him since he moved over there a year and half ago and had been planning to visit him in Vancouver until this happened.”

In a social media post, Luke’s mother Sinéad said any donations received will mean “the absolute world” to the family. So far, over $40,000 CAD has been raised.

“This is all still so unbelievably surreal and has happened so fast, we haven’t come to terms with the news ourselves,” she said.

Donations can be made to the fundraising page here