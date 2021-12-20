Shelbourne insist on ‘full and equal’ access to new Dalymount Park for women’s team

An artist’s image of the revamped Dalymount Park stadium in Phibsboro, north Dublin

Shelbourne FC has said it would be “impossible” for it to consider involvement in the new Dalymount Park stadium project without “full and equal access” for its women’s senior team.

The Drumcondra-based club was responding to concerns that a redeveloped Dalymount may not be able to cater for all Women’s National League (WNL) games alongside men’s League of Ireland fixtures.

Under current proposals, Shelbourne and Bohemians will share a newly constructed stadium in Phibsboro, with Tolka Park possibly sold off to defray some of the estimated €35m cost of the development.

However, the club believes that Dublin City Council executives are aware of the issue and are “fully committed” to finding a solution.

Earlier this year, Dublin city councillors on the Central Area Committee passed a motion calling for equal access for men and women players in any future development of Tolka Park or Dalymount.

The importance of a new stadium being able to accommodate WNL games has been raised by Shelbourne representatives on a number of occasions this year at meetings of the Dalymount Redevelopment Steering Group.

Minutes of the group’s meetings were obtained by the Save Tolka Park campaign through a Freedom of Information request.

According to notes from a meeting on January 19, 2021, Dave O’Connor, chief executive of Shelbourne FC, suggested it would be “a bad PR move” to not allow the WNL team play at a redeveloped Dalymount stadium.

In response, Don Daly, Dublin City Council project manager, was quoted as saying the new stadium should be able to accommodate “some” WNL games but this “would be limited due to pitch capacity”.

“This can be developed as the design of the pitch is developed,” he added.

At a later meeting of the steering group, Mr Daly said it was “important” to try to accommodate the women’s team at the new stadium.

“This is something that will be worked through when the agronomist is engaged,” he said.

However, the Save Tolka Park group insists that retaining both stadiums represents the best way of ensuring equal access for both clubs’ League of Ireland and WNL teams.

“Dublin City Council has not confirmed that all home games for these four teams will be played in the new stadium, despite a Central Area Committee motion requesting this,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“These minutes demonstrate that, realistically, it is not possible to ensure equality in elite level football in Dublin without the retention of both Tolka Park and Dalymount.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, Shelbourne Football Club said: “The club has – and always will have – an equal and absolute commitment to women’s and men’s football.

“Therefore, our position remains that any new stadium arrangement must fully accommodate both women’s and men’s football.

“It would be impossible for us to consider involvement in any new stadium proposal without full and equal access for both our senior teams.

“Dublin city councillors recognised this in their resolution of July last when they decided it is necessary that playing facilities for women and girls are properly safeguarded.”

Shelbourne has enjoyed significant success in women's football, recently winning the 2021 Women's National League. This victory means they will represent Ireland in the UEFA Women's Champions League next summer.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “The Dalymount redevelopment project has progressed from January 2021 with the appointment of an architect-led design team.

“The women’s and men’s national leagues are the premier football competitions in the country and the facilities should reflect this.

“The city council’s intention is to accommodate both women’s and men’s senior national league games and internationals at the redeveloped Dalymount Park.”

Bohemian Football Club has been contacted for comment.