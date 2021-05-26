‘Safety first’ as councillors urged not to put the brakes on more 30km zones in city

Millie Rose Mangan (12) and Juliet Mangan (9) at the launch of the ‘Loving 30 campaign’ last month. Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

At the launch of the ‘Loving 30 campaign’ last month are Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with Millie Rose Mangan (12) and Juliet Mangan (9). Pic: Conor McCabe Photography

City councillors have been urged not to put the brakes on plans to extend 30kmph speed limits across Dublin when they make a final decision on the proposal next month.

Following a non-statutory public consultation process in April, Dublin City Council has acknowledged there is no clear consensus on the extension of the speed limit to the suburbs.

Out of 4,629 responses received, 46pc were opposed to the expansion of the 30kmph speed limit, while 41pc were in favour. An option to expand the speed limit, with some exceptions, was favoured by nine percent.

It was agreed at yesterday’s Traffic and Transport SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) meeting that councillors should review the findings of the consultation process and decide if they wish to proceed further. The matter is expected to be voted on at the June meeting of Dublin City Council.

In a report presented to councillors, the local authority said the “overriding principle” informing any decision to change a default speed limit should be safety, in particular the reduction of fatal and serious road collisions.

“From our examination of international experiences and from an assessment of the existing 30kmph speed limit areas in Dublin city, all have recorded only positive outcomes in terms of this road safety objective,” the report says.

"However, the results from the non-statutory consultation show there is no clear consensus from the public on the merits of extending the 30kmph to the arterial roads in the city.”

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP), who is in favour of extending the 30kmph speed limit, said the decision “could go either way” when it comes before the full meeting of the council. However, she believes some councillors previously opposed to the plan have since shifted position.

“If Dublin City Council don’t do this, I can see it becoming part of national legislation,” Cllr Cooney told Independent.ie. “The reduction of speed limits in cities is happening worldwide and Ireland has signed up to the UN resolution on it.”

A motion from councillors Damian Farrell (Ind) and Naoise Ó Muirí (FG), proposing a ‘voluntary’ two-day trial of the 30kmph speed limit, was passed at yesterday’s meeting.

This will only take place if the plan is approved by councillors and proceeds to the statutory public consultation phase. Cllr Farrell said the purpose of the motion was to raise public awareness of the 30kmph proposal.

“I’ve always supported a 30kmph limit in residential areas,” he said. “However, I believe we need non-biased public consultation as regards any further roll-out. On purely safety grounds alone, there are arguments for and against having a 30kmph default speed limit. Let’s consider those arguments and make a decision.”

Spokesperson for the ‘Love 30’ campaign, Mairead Forsythe, told Independent.ie she was disappointed by the outcome of the recent consultation process and urged councillors to “do the right thing” at next month’s meeting.

“Reducing speed limits will make Dublin a more liveable city,” she said. “Apart from improving safety, it results in less noise, less pollution and encourages young people to move around independently.”

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “The matter was discussed at the Transportation SPC meeting yesterday and the members agreed it should be discussed at the next Dublin City Council meeting. The matter is a reserved function, meaning the final decision rests with the councillors.”

Earlier this month, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to support UN Global Road Safety Week by joining the campaign for 30kmph speed limits to be the norm for cities, towns and villages worldwide.