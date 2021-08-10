‘Retro rubbish’ from 1970s ‘may have washed up on Dublin beach from old landfill site’

Some of the rubbish found on Bull Island, dating as far back as the 1970s. Pic: RTE News

Members of an environmental group are trying to establish the source of ‘retro rubbish’, some of it dating from the 1970s, that has washed up along the north Dublin coast.

Old Tayto crisp bags, washing up bottles and sweet wrappers are among the items being catalogued by Bull Island Action Group volunteers, with some items believed to be up to 50 years old.

Separately, the organisation is this week planning to remove a tractor tyre which local residents claim was deposited on the island during Hurricane Charley in 1986.

Donal McGuirk, coordinator of the Bull Island Action Group, said they believe that former landfill sites located close to the sea, including one in Bray, Co Wicklow, could have been the possible source of the rubbish.

“We have consulted with Clontarf Yacht Club to see if material that originated in Bray could be carried to Bull Island by the tide,” he said.

“We are not 100pc certain of this and we will need to talk to other clean-up groups in Wicklow and Arklow, but it’s certainly plausible that high tides or storms could have eroded the side of coastal landfills, resulting in rubbish entering the sea.”

Mr McGuirk said it was also possible that litter could have been buried on Bull Island and was now being exposed by coastal erosion.

“Whatever the source of the litter, it is a visual reminder that plastic never dies and can take hundreds of years to biodegrade,” he added.

“We want to highlight that this stuff is still rolling around in the sea and that microplastics can be ingested by marine life.”

Mr McGuirk said he recently picked up an old washing up liquid bottle on the beach, which he estimates had been there for anything between 37 and 50 years.

He explained it was easier to pinpoint exact years for crisp bags and food wrappers where expiry dates are still visible.

A full suitcase of retro rubbish is currently being assessed by Bull Island Action Group member Phil Behan.

In footage filmed by RTE News, crisp packets priced 12p can be seen alongside Quix washing up liquid bottles, Marathon bar wrappers and Findus frozen vegetable packaging.

Meanwhile, the group has called on Dublin City Council to deploy additional litter and dog wardens to Bull Island due to an increase in Covid-related dumping.

Mr McGuirk said they have been cleaning up “party sites” since the start of the summer in the area, which is part of the Dublin Bay Biosphere.

He said increased dog ownership during the pandemic had also resulted in full poo bags being left behind on the island.

He revealed that this is a particular problem at a Dublin City Council sign which was put up to remind owners to clean up after their dogs.

“It’s almost like people are doing it as some form of dirty protest because they are looking for a bin to be provided, but there has to be a different way of making the point,” Mr McGuirk said.